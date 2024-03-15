Reims vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17 2024

Reims take on Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Reims are currently in ninth place in the table, and at this stage of the season, realistically have little to play for now. Metz, meanwhile, are mired in danger in 17th and will be desperate for points to attempt survival.

So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Reims vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Three of the last five competitive fixtures between these sides have ended in draws, including a 2-2 match in September. In their last competitive visit to this ground, though, Metz claimed a 0-1 victory.

Reims surprised many observers last weekend by claiming a 2-2 draw with champions Paris St. Germain, although the draw did mean that Will Still's side have only won once in their last seven matches.

Following a truly horrible run of ten games without a win, Metz seem to have turned things around in recent weeks. They followed up a win over Nantes with another victory last weekend, this time over fellow strugglers Clermont. They're still in trouble, but are now only two points away from climbing out of the drop zone.

With just 22 goals scored, Metz are Ligue 1's second-lowest scoring team this season, which probably explains their lowly league place right now. Their three goals in their last two games only took their total for 2024 to six.

Given Ligue 1's bad reputation for discipline, Reims' record of zero red cards this season is impressive. They are one of only three Ligue 1 sides to not have a player sent off so far.

Reims vs Metz Prediction

Following their two positive results in their last two games, Metz will head into this game with confidence. However, it's notable that Reims should be a far trickier test than either Nantes or Clermont.

The home side are capable of scoring goals as well as keeping them out, and will come into this one with no shortage of confidence in their own right after their 2-2 draw with PSG.

With that in mind, we expect a close game here, but the most likely result would appear to be a home win.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Metz

Reims vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 1.5 goals - Yes (Metz are one of Ligue 1's lowest-scoring sides and are unlikely to find the net here).

Tip 3: Reims to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Reims have kept a clean sheet against Metz in five of their last seven home games against them).