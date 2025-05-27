Reims vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29 2025

Reims play host to Metz in the second leg of the Ligue 1 relegation play-off at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Thursday.

The first leg of this tie ended with even honours last week, as Reims cancelled out a first half opener from Metz. That means everything is on a knife-edge leading into this second leg.

So will the home side survive, or will Metz take their place in Ligue 1 next season?

Reims vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent matches between these two have seen mixed results. Prior to last week's draw, Reims had won two of their last six meetings, Metz had won one and there were three draws.

Reims come into this game on a seriously worrying run of form. They failed to win any of their final four Ligue 1 matches this season, and won just three of their last 23 matches.

Reims will also have less rest coming into this match, as they were well beaten by champions PSG in the final of the Coupe de France on Saturday, putting an end to their slim hopes of claiming a trophy in what has been a poor season for them.

Metz are coming into this game on the back of a strong ending to their season. Not only did they win six of their final Ligue 2 games to finish 3rd, they also brushed aside 4th place Dunkerque to make it into this play-off.

Reims' lack of scoring power should be a worry for them coming into this game. They scored just 33 goals all season, the third-lowest total in Ligue 1, and only scored once in their final four league matches before last week's first leg.

Reims vs Metz Prediction

As we saw in the first leg, this match is likely to be a tight one to call.

However, despite having the home advantage here, Reims may still struggle. Statistically, Metz got the better of the first leg, enjoying more possession, having more shots on goal and completing more passes and tackles.

To add to this, Reims will also be coming in on the back of their heavy defeat to PSG, and while it was to be expected, it means they will be not as well-rested as Metz.

With that considered, everything seems to be pointing to a low-scoring win for Metz.

Prediction: Reims 0-1 Metz

Reims vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Metz to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Seven of Reims' last eight league games, including the first leg of this tie, featured fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Reims to fail to score - Yes (Reims failed to score in four of their last six home games this season).

