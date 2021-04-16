Reims vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Reims play host to Metz in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Just one spot separates these sides on the league table, with Metz in 10th place and Reims in 12th position.

However, with Reims on a better run of form, they will likely be hopeful of a good result here.

Reims vs Metz Head-to-Head

Reims have been one of Ligue 1’s form teams of late, losing just one match since 24 January.

Along the way they’ve collected four wins and an amazing seven draws, so while they haven’t beaten too many sides, they’ve proven tricky to defeat.

Most recently, David Guion’s side picked up a 2-2 draw with Rennes and a 0-0 draw with Nice.

However, the news that their boss will be leaving the club at the end of the season may well have a destabilizing effect going into this match.

Meanwhile, Metz have been on a slide in recent weeks. Six losses in their last nine matches have put paid to their hopes of qualifying for Europe, and now the best they can hope for is a solid mid-table finish.

Worryingly though, the goals have dried up for Frederic Antonetti’s side, with just three goals scored in their last five matches.

However, the last time these sides faced off, Metz came away with a 2-1 win. They also beat Reims 1-0 the last time they played at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Metz form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Reims vs Metz Team News

Reims

Valon Berisha has been ruled out for Reims, while Wout Faes and Moreto Cassama will also miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: Valon Berisha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Wout Faes, Moreto Cassama

Metz

Metz have a number of injuries, with up to six players likely to miss out on this match.

Injured: Kevin N’Doram, Vincent Pajot, Manuel Cabit, Warren Tchimbembe, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims vs Metz Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Marshall Munetsi, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Mathieu Cafaro, Xavier Chavalerin, Arber Zeneli, Nathanael Mbuku, Boulaye Dia, Kaj Sierhuis

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Pape Sarr, Habib Maiga, Matthieu Udol, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka, Lamine Gueye

Reims vs Metz Prediction

On paper, this looks like a tight game, but in terms of form, Reims have definitely been superior.

However, the news that David Guion is set to depart the club may well cause issues for Reims, giving Metz more of a chance of securing a result. In addition, Reims’ defense will be weakened by the absence of key man Faes.

With this in mind, a low-scoring draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Metz