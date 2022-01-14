Reims vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Sunday sees Reims face off against Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims currently sit in 14th place on the table, while Metz are battling relegation in 19th.

So which one of these lower-half teams will pick up some valuable points this weekend?

Reims vs Metz Head-to-Head

Reims have had an up-and-down 2021-22 campaign thus far. Right now, they’re on one of their better runs of the season, having lost just one of their last eight games.

Oscar Garcia’s side began 2022 in decent fashion by beating ES Thaon to make it into Round of 16 of Coupe de France. However, it was hard not to be disappointed by their 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Clermont last weekend in the league.

In fact, scoring goals has been Reims’ biggest weakness all season, with only four sides producing less than their total of 22 thus far.

Metz, meanwhile, have been struggling from the off this season and have been entrenched in the bottom three of the table since their fifth match of the season.

Frederic Antonetti’s side have won just one of their last five matches, and in fact have only picked up a total of three wins all campaign.

Last weekend saw them fall to defeat at home at the hands of Strasbourg. If they want to climb to safety they’ll need to sort their defense out, as they have the second-leakiest backline in Ligue 1, with 41 goals conceded.

Giving some hope to Metz will be their recent record against Reims, as their hosts here have not defeated them competitively since 2012.

Reims form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Metz form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Stade de Reims @StadeDeReims Arrivée

✍️ Signature

Première séance



Dans les pas de 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚 Arrivée✍️ SignaturePremière séanceDans les pas de 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚 📍 Arrivée✍️ Signature🔛 Première séance🎥 Dans les pas de 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚 ⤵️ https://t.co/OT5ztbDgYB

Reims vs Metz Team News

Reims

The hosts have four players away at AFCON, while their injury problems mean that a further five players look likely to miss out on this game.

Injured: Marshall Munetsi, Fode Doucoure, Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha

Doubtful: Azor Matusiwa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Moreto Cassama, Moussa Doumbia, Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure

Metz

Metz have even more players away at AFCON than their hosts this weekend, with seven of their squad missing. A further five look set to miss out with injuries, too.

Injured: Jemerson, Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol, Kevin N’Doram

Doubtful: Fabien Centonze

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alexandre Oukidja, Farid Boulaya, Sofiane Alakouch, Boubakar Kouyate, Pape Sarr, Dylan Bronn, Habib Maiga

Fc Metz ☨ @FCMetz



🎙 Avant le déplacement à Reims ce dimanche, Frédéric Antonetti s’est exprimé en conférence de presse.



"𝐽𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒 𝑑𝑢 𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑜𝑡, 𝑑𝑒 𝑙’𝑒𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑎𝑠𝑚𝑒 𝑒𝑡 𝑑𝑒 𝑙’𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒" #SDRFCM [ ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕖́𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖 ]🎙 Avant le déplacement à Reims ce dimanche, Frédéric Antonetti s’est exprimé en conférence de presse."𝐽𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒 𝑑𝑢 𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑜𝑡, 𝑑𝑒 𝑙’𝑒𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑎𝑠𝑚𝑒 𝑒𝑡 𝑑𝑒 𝑙’𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒" #SDRFCM [ ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕖́𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖 ] 🎙 Avant le déplacement à Reims ce dimanche, Frédéric Antonetti s’est exprimé en conférence de presse. 💬 "𝐽𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒 𝑑𝑢 𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑜𝑡, 𝑑𝑒 𝑙’𝑒𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑎𝑠𝑚𝑒 𝑒𝑡 𝑑𝑒 𝑙’𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒" 👇

Reims vs Metz Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic (GK), Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Thomas Foket, Dion Lopy, Jens Cajuste, Bradley Locko, Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitike, Ilan Kebbal

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marc-Aurele Caillard (GK), Sikou Niakate, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Lenny Lacroix, William Mikelbrencis, Vincent Pajot, Boubacar Traore, Thomas Delaine, Amine Bassi, Nicolas De Preville, Ibrahima Niane

Reims vs Metz Prediction

With Metz missing a number of key players for this game due to AFCON, it’s simply hard to see them finding any success, particularly in terms of keeping Reims’ attack quiet.

The hosts will be buoyed by the likely debut of record signing Jens Cajuste, and definitely have the attacking talent to hurt their opponents here – making a victory for them seem likely.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Reims 2-0 Metz

Edited by Manas Mitul