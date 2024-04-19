Reims vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Reims play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Montpellier are in 13th place in the table and while their safety is not quite guaranteed, it's looking more and more likely now. Reims, meanwhile, are up in eighth and could yet secure European qualification for next season.

So which of these sides will take this game when they face off?

Reims vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Four of the last six games between these two sides have ended in draws. However, the most recent two did see a winner, with Montpellier coming out on top last June and Reims picking up three points in August.

Montpellier are currently on one of their best runs this season, picking up three wins and two draws in their last six games, with the only loss coming to Paris St. Germain. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with bottom side Clermont.

Reims saw a four-game unbeaten run snapped at the hands of Strasbourg last weekend, falling 3-1 despite taking an eighth-minute lead.

Despite five league places separating these two sides, they have scored the same amount of goals this season - 36 - and Montpellier have only conceded two more than this weekend's opponents.

Reims look likely to be without no fewer than eight players for this game due to suspension and injuries, including top goalscorer Teddy Teuma.

Reims vs Montpellier Prediction

Reims might be above Montpellier in the league table right now, but this game looks like it could be tricky for Will Still's side.

Not only does he have a laundry list of injuries to deal with, but his side have not been in the best form recently, with their loss to Strasbourg last weekend being particularly disappointing.

Montpellier, on the other hand, have finally seemed to reach some consistency in the last few games. They now look dangerous going forward and seem to be stronger at the back, too.

Therefore, while it won't be easy, an away win feels somewhat likely here.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Montpellier

Reims vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montpellier to win.

Tip 2: Reims to score first - Yes (Reims have scored first in four of their last five Ligue 1 matches).

Tip 3: Teji Savanier to score or assist for Montpellier (Savanier has five goal involvements in his last eight games).