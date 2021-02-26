Reims vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, with Sunday featuring a showdown between Reims and Montpellier.

A recent resurgence from Montpellier has seen them climb into ninth place, while Reims currently sit four spots below them in 13th.

Montpellier will aim to continue their good run of form, while Reims will look to pick up their first win in a while.

Reims vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

After a really impressive run between mid-December and late January, Reims have been on a bit of a slide recently.

They haven’t been losing games, but they haven’t won in February. Out of a potential 12 points, David Guion’s side have only collected three.

The reason for this has largely been their struggles in front of goal. Reims have only scored five in their last seven games, and top scorer Boulaye Dia has not scored in the league since 9 January.

Meanwhile, Montpellier are in the midst of their best run in some time. They’ve now won their last three matches in a row, moving them back into the top half of the table.

Their last win came courtesy of a Stephy Mavididi brace against Rennes, while the game before that saw them defeat title-hopefuls Lyon.

Michel de Zakarian’s side are one of Ligue 1’s most free-scoring teams, with only the top four outdoing their 43 goals.

However, Reims will be given hope by their last result against Montpellier. Reims hammered this weekend’s opponents 4-0 in October, although Montpellier were reduced to nine men in that game.

Reims form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Montpellier form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Reims vs Montpellier Team News

Reims

Reims have just one injury to be concerned with coming into this weekend’s match. Defender Yunis Abdelhamid will miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Injured: Yunis Abdelhamid

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Montpellier have a few more concerns than their opponents. Top scorer Andy Delort is out with a groin injury, while Mihailo Ristic and Dimitry Bertaud are also expected to miss out.

Injured: Andy Delort

Doubtful: Mihailo Ristic, Dimitry Bertaud

Suspended: None

Reims vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Marshall Munetsi, Wout Faes, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Dereck Kutetsa, Nathanael Mbuku, Xavier Chavalerin, Arber Zeneli, Boulaye Dia

Montpellier predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Nicolas Cozza, Jordan Ferri, Gaetan Laborde, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Sepe Elye Wahi

Reims vs Montpellier Prediction

Reims will come into this game hopeful of a win, but they may find things difficult.

They simply haven’t been scoring enough goals recently. While Montpellier’s defence isn’t the best, Michel de Zakarian’s side will be full of confidence following their recent wins.

Montpellier have tremendous attacking strength, and it’s likely their run will continue with another victory in this game.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Montpellier