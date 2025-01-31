Reims vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2 2025

Reims face off with Nantes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Reims are currently in 12th place in the table, while Nantes are just two spots below them in 14th. With neither of these sides on great form, though, this is a game that could go either way.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Reims vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims' recent record against Nantes is an excellent one. They have won four of their last six meetings and only suffered a single defeat in return. At home, meanwhile, they are unbeaten in their last 12 games with Nantes.

Reims' league form in recent weeks has been relatively poor. Their last win in Ligue 1 came all the way back on November 10, although they did pick up an encouraging draw with champions Paris St. Germain last weekend.

Nantes haven't been faring too much better recently, although they have got a more recent win than Reims - beating Rennes on December 8. Their last four matches, curiously, have all ended in draws.

Despite sitting in 14th place and being three points away from the direct relegation places, Nantes have actually won the fewest games of any Ligue 1 side this season. They have just three victories to their name, with only one coming after August.

Since their win over Le Havre in November, the goals have really dried up for Reims. In the eight games that have followed, they have scored only six goals.

Trending

Reims vs Nantes Prediction

While both of these sides have been in relatively poor form recently, Reims will probably come into the game with slightly more confidence.

Firstly, they have the home advantage, and secondly, their record against Nantes is excellent, particularly at home. To add to this, while they didn't win last weekend, taking a point from Paris St. Germain is always impressive.

Nantes, meanwhile, just aren't that effective in attack, and they've also thrown away leads in two of their last three games.

Overall, then, this could be a good chance for Reims to pick up their first win in a long time.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Nantes

Reims vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win.

Tip 2: Reims to score in the first half - Yes (Reims have scored in the first half of their last three games).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored in three of Nantes' last four games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback