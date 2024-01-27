Reims vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Reims face off with Nantes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Reims are currently pushing hard for a European qualifying spot this season, and sit in sixth place, while Nantes are down in 13th, just two points above the danger zone.

Can Reims pick up three more points here, or will the away side pull off what would be a hugely valuable win?

Reims vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims have won their last three meetings with Nantes, and have not conceded a single goal in any of those wins, either. In their last six matches with this weekend’s visitors, they have come out on top on five occasions.

Reims’ recent league form has been up-and-down, with five wins and four losses in their last nine matches. They have won their last two Ligue 1 games, but last weekend they suffered a disappointing loss to third-tier Sochaux in the Coupe de France after a penalty shootout.

Nantes, meanwhile, have been on a worrying run recently. They have lost seven of their last nine matches, and are on a run of four defeats in a row in the league. They fared no better last weekend in the Coupe de France, losing at home to Ligue 2 side Laval.

Interestingly, Reims have the fewest draws of any Ligue 1 side this season, with just two of their games ending with honors even. Nantes have only drawn three games in their own right, but they have the joint-most losses thus far with 10.

Only bottom side Lorient have conceded more goals than Nantes, who have leaked 30 in their 18 games. They have only kept four clean sheets all season.

Reims vs Nantes Prediction

Despite their disappointing Coupe de France exit last weekend, Reims will probably be hopeful of a positive result here.

Nantes’ recent form has been very poor, with four losses in a row, and their defense looks rather easily breachable, too. They will also be without three key attackers in Moses Simon, Ignatius Ganago and Benie Traore.

Reims have several players away on international duty too, but overall, they are a more robust side than their opponents this weekend and should find a way to win.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Nantes

Reims vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims to win.

Tip 2: Reims to win by fewer than two goals – Yes (Reims have only won by more than one goal on four occasions this season).

Tip 3: Reims to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Nantes have only scored four goals in their last six games).