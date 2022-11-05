Reims vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Reims will face off with Nantes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday (November 6). Both teams are in the lower reaches of the mid-table, with Reims sitting in 13th place and Nantes in 15th, and one point separating them.

Reims are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games. That run has seen them climb out of the drop zone, but they have only won once during this period, beating Auxerre 2-1 on October 23. A loss here combined with other results going against them could see Reims slip right into danger.

Nantes, meanwhile, have won just once in their last nine league games and have only picked up two victories all season. They have advanced into the UEFA Europa League’s knockout round playoffs. However, there’s probably an argument that their decent performances in Europe have adversely impacted their domestic form.

Reims vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two teams have been largely mixed. The last time they played, Nantes came out on top. However, at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims have beaten Nantes in five games since 2015.

Reims (14) are one of the lowest scoring teams in Ligue 1 this season, with only two sides managing less than them. Worryingly, Reims have drawn a blank in three of their last four games.

Only Strasbourg (1) have won fewer games than Nantes (2) this season.

Despite Reims' problems in front of goal, forward Folarin Balogun, who is on loan from Arsenal, has scored seven goals – putting him joint fifth in Ligue 1’s scoring charts.

Nantes have not won an away game since April 3, when they overcame Clermont 3-2, thanks to a winner from Randal Kolo Muani, who now plies his trade at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reims vs Nantes Prediction

The fact that the two teams are so close together in the league table and have the same goal difference should tell you that they’re evenly matched. While Reims are on slightly better form, it isn’t like they’ve been beating many teams either.

The big difference here could be the fact that Nantes may be tired from their midweek victory over Olympiacos in Greece. The fact that they’ve struggled on their travels for a lengthy period now could also be their undoing against Reims.

Expect a tight game, but the hosts may well have the advantage.

Prediction: Reims 2-1 Nantes

Reims vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims win

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 3 goals – Yes (Reims have drawn a blank in five of their last seven games, and Nantes aren’t free-scoring.)

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun has scored seven goals this season and is in excellent form.)

