Reims vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st May 2022

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Reims lock horns with an impressive Nice side at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Saturday.

Reims vs Nice Preview

Nice are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight over the course of this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lille last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Reims, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts edged Saint-Etienne to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Reims vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have an impressive record against Reims and have won seven of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Reims' three victories.

The last four matches played between Reims and Nice have ended in draws, with each of the last three games ending in 0-0 three stalemates.

Reims have not managed to defeat Nice at home in the last five meetings between the two teams, with neither team scoring more than one goal per game during this period.

Reims have won three of their last five Ligue 1 games - as many as they had managed in the 14 matches preceding this run.

If Nice pull off a better result than Strasbourg and Lens on Saturday, Nice will finish in the top five of the Ligue 1 for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

Reims have suffered defeat in three of their last four home games in Ligue 1 - only one fewer than in their first 14 home matches of the season.

Reims vs Nice Prediction

Nice have assembled a talented squad this season and are well-placed to secure European qualification this weekend. The away side has been impressive since the turn of the year and can pack a punch on its day.

Stade de Reims @StadeDeReims #SDROGCN



Les quatre dernières confrontations entre Reims et Nice en championnat ont débouché sur un match nul.



La rencontre en stats bit.ly/39YaH3J Les quatre dernières confrontations entre Reims et Nice en championnat ont débouché sur un match nul.La rencontre en stats 🔜 #SDROGCN🔎 Les quatre dernières confrontations entre Reims et Nice en championnat ont débouché sur un match nul.La rencontre en stats 👉 bit.ly/39YaH3J https://t.co/oBMQj7hquI

Reims have presented a robust front on a few occasions but will need to work hard to step up on Saturday. Nice are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Nice

Reims vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @ogcnice_eng #SDROGCN



ogcn.fr/3PsHuyp The Gym’s top scorer Andy Delort is ready to fight until the end of the season as the club aim to qualify for European football #OGCNice The Gym’s top scorer Andy Delort is ready to fight until the end of the season as the club aim to qualify for European football #OGCNice #SDROGCN ➡️ogcn.fr/3PsHuyp https://t.co/bmlTEXSnlE

Tip 3: Nice to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Gouiri to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi