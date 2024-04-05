Reims vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7 2024

Reims play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday (April 7).

Reims are currently in 9th place in the league table, but could climb as high as 6th with a win here depending on other results. 5th place Nice, meanwhile, still have UEFA Champions League ambitions and could climb into the top four with a victory.

So which of these teams will come out on top this weekend?

Reims vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Remarkably, four of the last six meetings between these sides, dating back to April 2021, have ended goalless. One of the two exceptions came earlier this season, when Nice defeated Reims 2-1.

Reims are quietly on one of their best runs of the current season, having lost just one of their last six matches. Their most recent game saw them claim a 1-1 draw away at Lyon.

Nice, in contrast, have slid down the table from 2nd into 5th thanks to a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last eight games. Their most recent result saw them beaten at home by Nantes.

Despite sitting four places below them in the league table, Reims have scored seven more goals than Nice, who are actually the fourth-lowest scoring side in Ligue 1 right now. However, the away side have only conceded 22, meaning they have the competition's second-best defence.

Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has kept a total of 14 clean sheets this season, the joint-most in Ligue 1 alongside Lille's Lucas Chevalier.

Reims vs Nice Prediction

Despite Nice sitting higher in the table than Reims, this game promises to be a close one to call. Nice's form has slipped badly in recent weeks, and there's no indication of them turning it around right now.

That should allow the home side to take advantage, and even if they can't outright pull off a win, they should be able to hold their opponents to a draw.

Given the recent history between the two and their lack of bite in front of goal, a 0-0 match wouldn't be a surprise, but hopefully the fans are treated to more action than that.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Nice

Reims vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Reims have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight home matches with Nice).

Tip 3: Terem Moffi to score for Nice - Yes (Moffi has scored four goals in his last four league games).