Reims vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2023

Reims will entertain Nice at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Reims are undefeated in their last 10 league games and in their previous outing, Marshall Munetsi's third-minute goal helped them secure a 1-0 away win over Ajaccio. They are in 11th place in the league table with 24 points.

Nice also have 24 points to their name and are in 10th place thanks to their superior goal difference. After being winless in their last three games, they returned to winning ways with an impressive 6-1 win at home on Wednesday over Montpellier.

Nicolas Pepe and Ross Barkley bagged a brace while Khéphren Thuram and Andy Delort scored in either half to help them to their biggest win of the season.

Reims vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 70 times across all competitions since their first-ever meeting in the erstwhile Division 1 in 1948. Nice have a narrow 27-22 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared 21 times between them.

Three of their last four meetings have ended in goalless draws and Nice recorded a 3-2 away win when they last met in Ligue 1 in May.

Nice are undefeated in their last seven matches against Reims in all competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Reims's last six league games while Nice have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five league outings.

Reims have won their last three league games at home while Nice have just one win in their last five away games.

14 of the last 15 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Nice are undefeated in their last six trips to Sunday's venue, though four games in that period have ended in draws.

Reims vs Nice Prediction

Les rouges et blancs have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their recent games and are also on a three-game winning run at home. They have looked sharp in their games under Will Still and a defeat for them seems unlikely.

OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @ogcnice_eng x all caught on camera🤳



Enjoy (we know you will... ) all caught on camera🤳Enjoy (we know you will... 6⃣x⚽️ all caught on camera🤳Enjoy (we know you will...😜) 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/ragZvoNG0X

Les Aiglons performed very well in Didier Digard's first game in charge and will be looking to continue that form against their northern rivals. They have scored in all but one of their away games in Ligue 1 this term and should be able to find the back of the net in this game as well.

Reims head into the game on an undefeated run while Nice have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 games against the hosts. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Reims 2-2 Nice

Reims vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Reims to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Folarin Balogun to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

