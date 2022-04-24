Reims vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

Round 34 of the French Ligue 1 comes to an end on Sunday when Stade de Reims play host to Olympique Marseille at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the honors were shared in a 1-1 draw back in December’s reverse fixture.

Reims returned to winning ways last Wednesday as they saw off reigning champions Lille 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible 12.

With 40 points from 33 games, Reims are currently 13th in the Ligue 1 standings, but could rise to 11th place with all three points on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille turned in a performance of the highest quality as they came from behind twice to claim a 3-2 victory over Nantes last time out.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain which saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

With 62 points from 33 games, Olympique Marseille are currently second in the league table, 15 points off first-placed PSG.

Reims vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Marseille head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Stade de Reims have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Marseille are unbeaten in each of their last three meetings with Reims, dating back to a 2-0 loss in 2019.

Marseille boast the division’s best record on the road so far, claiming 33 points from their 16 away games.

Reims have managed just one win from their last five home games, picking up three draws and losing one in that time.

Reims vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

While Reims will look to carry on with the momentum from their victory over Lille, next up is the stern test of taking on a Marseille side who have simply been outstanding away from home.

Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping the visitors to claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Olympique Marseille

Reims vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five encounters)

Tip 3: First to score - Reims (Reims have scored first in each of their last five meetings since 2019)

