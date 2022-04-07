Reims vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Reims take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims are currently in 13th place in the league table, while Rennes are up in third place and are chasing a Champions League qualifying spot.

Can Reims put the brakes on that quest, or will Rennes roll over them this weekend?

Reims vs Rennes Head-to-Head

One of Ligue 1’s most inconsistent sides, Reims saw a five-game unbeaten streak snapped at the hands of strugglers Troyes last week, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

The loss was a major disappointment for Oscar Garcia’s side, and put a dent in any ideas they might have had of climbing out of mid-table this season.

With eight games to go, Reims are nine points clear of the drop zone, nor can they hope to climb into European qualification, meaning they have little to play for in the remainder of their games.

Rennes, on the other hand, are one of Ligue 1’s form sides right now. With 64 goals, they are the competition’s joint-top scorers alongside league leaders Paris St. Germain, and they have not lost since February 11.

Last weekend saw them draw 1-1 with fellow European qualification hopefuls Nice, a solid enough result but obviously not as impressive as the five-game winning streak that had preceded it.

Overall though, when they are on form, few French sides can stop Rennes, who have scored four or more goals in eight of their 16 wins this season.

Giving Reims hope, though, will be the fact that the last time they played Rennes, they ran out 0-2 winners. Rennes have not beaten Reims once in their past six meetings.

Reims form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Rennes form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Reims vs Rennes Team News

Reims

Reims have five players out with injuries, while Azor Matusiwa is suspended following his red card against Troyes.

Injured: Anastasios Donis, Arber Zeneli, Hugo Ekitike, El Bilal Toure, Andreaw Gravillon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Azor Matusiwa

Rennes

Rennes have five players sidelined with injuries, including flying winger Jeremy Doku.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Alfred Gomis, Loic Bade, Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims vs Rennes Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic, Maxime Busi, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Thomas Foket, Marshall Munetsi, Dion Lopy, Valon Berisha, Ilan Kebbal, Nathanael Mbuku

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Dogan Alemdar, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Lovro Majer, Baptiste Santamaria, Serhou Guirassy, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

Reims vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have not had much success against Reims in recent meetings, but that should probably change this weekend.

Right now the visitors are in irresistible form, while Reims have been inconsistent throughout the campaign and have little to play for at this point.

It’s hard to imagine Reims’ defense standing up to the firepower that Rennes can bring, so an away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Reims 1-3 Rennes

