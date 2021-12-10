Reims vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Reims play host to Saint-Etienne in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims are currently sitting in 14th place on the table, while Saint-Etienne are propping up the rest from the bottom.

Can Reims condemn the visitors to further difficulties this weekend?

Reims vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Reims’ form has been up and down throughout the 2021-22 campaign, and just as they looked to be on a strong run, they were defeated by Angers 1-2 last weekend.

Reims remain one of Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring sides, as with just 19 goals thus far, they are one of only six sides to not break the 20-goal mark.

However, with 21 goals conceded, they can also boast the bottom half’s tightest defense – meaning that if they can find the net more often, they could well move up the table.

Saint-Etienne, on the other hand, are already in a relegation battle despite the season only being 17 matches old.

They have won just twice in this campaign and have suffered nine defeats. More worryingly, they have leaked 37 goals – giving them an average of two goals conceded per game.

Claude Puel’s side are currently on a three-match losing streak, and most recently fell to high-flying Rennes, suffering an embarrassing 0-5 defeat.

Worryingly for the visitors, they do not have a strong record against Reims either. In their last six meetings, they’ve defeated their hosts just twice.

Reims form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Saint-Etienne form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Reims vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Reims

Reims will be without a total of seven players for this game, with two suspended and five on the injured list.

Injured: Marshall Munetsi, Moreto Cassama, Fode Doucoure, Fraser Hornby, Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Valon Berisha, Yunis Abdelhamid

Saint-Etienne

Three players are expected to miss out on this match for the visitors, all due to injury.

Injured: Aimen Moueffek, Romain Hamouma, Yvan Neyou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Ghislain Konan, Thomas Foket, Dion Lopy, Azor Matusiwa, Ilan Kebbal, El Bilal Toure, Hugo Ekitike, Nathanael Mbuku

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-4-2): Etienne Green, Yvann Macon, Saidou Sow, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Zaydou Youssouf, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Mahdi Camara, Denis Bouanga, Jean-Phillipe Krasso, Wahbi Khazri

Reims vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Reims have a lot of players out for this game and may need to tweak their system slightly, but they will still be favored to pick up a win here.

Saint-Etienne’s form has been absolutely diabolical of late and their loss to Rennes last week was a new low for Claude Puel’s side.

They likely won’t be as bad this weekend, but Reims will still be confident of picking up a win, and we predict a home victory.

Prediction: Reims 2-0 Saint-Etienne

Edited by Peter P