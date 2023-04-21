Reims vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

Reims will play host to Strasbourg at Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Reims vs Strasbourg Preview

Reims currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten run of 19 matches in Ligue 1. They are striving to attain a European qualification spot with seven rounds of games to spare. The six-time champions sit eighth with 47 points, eight points behind fifth-placed Lille, the current candidate for the Europa Conference League.

Les rouges et blancs come into the meeting on the back of a 3-0 setback against Rennes in an away fixture. That outcome was preceded by a 1-1 home draw against Brest, bringing under scrutiny the tactics of one of the league’s most admired coaches. Will Still, 30, is reportedly being courted by top EPL sides, notably Tottenham.

Strasbourg are struggling as basement dwellers in the standings, but their 3-1 win against Ajaccio in their last game seems to offer some hope. The visitors returned to winning ways after two successive defeats and will be keen to maintain that momentum when they travel to Reims.

Le Racing sit below the safety zone (17th) with 29 points, two points behind Brest, who are level on points with 15-placed Nantes. Strasbourg could leap out of the drop zone if they prevail over Reims. The last meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw in Strasbourg. Their two previous clashes ended in a similar scoreline.

Reims vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five clashes with Strasbourg.

Reims have won twice and drawn thrice against Strasbourg in their last five matches at home.

Reims have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Strasbourg have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Reims have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Likewise, Strasbourg boast two wins, one draw and two losses in their most recent five matches.

Reims vs Strasbourg Prediction

Reims are the proud owners of one of the league’s hottest properties, Folarin Balogun, who is the fourth top scorer with 18 goals. Another consistent performer is Alexis Flips, with six assists. Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf leads Ligue 1 with 13 clean sheets.

The visitors’ main attacking threat is Senegalese striker Habib Diallo, who sits seventh on the top scorer list with 15 goals.

Reims come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage, but Strasbourg will not be pushovers.

Prediction: Reims 2-1 Strasbourg

Reims vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Reims to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Strasbourg to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes