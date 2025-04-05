Reims vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Reims will entertain Strasbourg at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts are fighting to avoid the drop while the visitors are hoping to improve their status with regards to UEFA club competition qualification.

Reims vs Strasbourg Preview

Reims have dropped 11 points in their last five league matches, winning only once. It is not an impressive performance for a team seeking to beat relegation. They won their last two games across competitions, which has brought them much-needed momentum to navigate the final stretch of the campaign.

Les rouges et blancs sit 15th in the standings on 26 points – two points above Le Havre, who anchor the drop zone. Reims could slip into the relegation zone if they fail to succeed on Sunday and if Le Havre claim maximum points against Montpellier. In the reverse fixture played last December, Reims and Strasbourg settled for a goalless draw.

Trending

Strasbourg have maintained a brilliant streak across their last seven matches, winning six and drawing one. They won their last meeting at home against Lyon 4-2. It was their fourth consecutive win, which they will hope to extend against Reims. Strasbourg’s last visit to Reims ended in a 2-1 defeat but they won in the previous trip 2-0.

Le Racing are in search of their second top-flight title since they won the league in 1978–79. However, the search could already be over as PSG have opened a 21-point gap atop the table with seven rounds of matches to spare. Strasbourg sit in sixth spot with 46 points but could hit the top three if they win and if other results are favorable.

Reims vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Strasbourg.

Reims have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Strasbourg.

Reims have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Strasbourg have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Reims have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Strasbourg have won four times and drawn once. Form Guide: Reims – W-W-D-L-L, Strasbourg – W-W-W-W-D.

Reims vs Strasbourg Prediction

Reims would need to build on their previous two wins to improve their confidence level as they embark on a survival mission.

Strasbourg are unbeaten on the road in their last three trips. They will likely take confidence from their previous exploit at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Strasbourg are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Strasbourg

Reims vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Strasbourg to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Strasbourg to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Reims to score - Yes

