Reims vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2023

Reims will entertain Strasbourg at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and have suffered two defeats in a row. They lost 3-1 away at Rennes in their previous league gamw, dropping to fifth place in the league table. Oumar Diakité had equalized for them in added time of the first half but Rennes scored twice in the second half to secure a comfortable win.

The visitors have endured a six-game winless run in Ligue 1, though they have drawn their last three league games. In their previous outing, Emanuel Emegha scored in the sixth minute, thanks to Kevin Gameiro's assist, but Jonathan Clauss scored in the 27th minute to help Marseille secure a 1-1 draw.

They are in 14th place in the league table with 13 points to their name and a win might help them climb to 11th place.

Reims vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 66 times in all competitions since 1945. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 31 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of their western rivals 18 times and 17 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against the hosts and registered a 2-0 away win last season.

Both teams have lost five times in Ligue 1 this season, with Reims suffering three of these defeats in home games and Strasbourg losing thrice in away games.

At home, Reims have lost just once across all competitions to the visitors since 1960, with that defeat coming last season.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last five away games in Ligue 1.

Reims vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les rouges et blancs have lost two games in a row, scoring just once while conceding six times, and will look to return to winning ways. They are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, drawing three times in that period.

Will Still has a lengthy absentee list in this match as Joseph Okumu has a thigh strain that he picked up against Paris Saint-Germain before the international break. Valentin Atangana Edoa, Keito Nakamura, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, and Ibrahim Diakite missed the meeting against Rennes and are likely to sit this one out.

Marshall Munetsi became the latest name on the injury list after picking up an ankle injury in the loss against Rennes. He is sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Les Bleu et Blanc are winless in their last six league games, suffering three defeats. They have just one win in their last nine league games across all competitions, scoring six times while conceding 12 goals in these games.

Karol Fila is the only absentee for Patrick Viera heading into the match, so he should field a strong starting XI as he looks to break his team's six-game winless run.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Strasbourg

Reims vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Junya Ito to score or assist any time - Yes