Reims vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Reims play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims are currently in 13th place in the table, while high-flying Strasbourg are chasing European qualification in fifth.

Can Reims pull off an important win here, or will Strasbourg continue their good form with a victory?

Reims vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

After struggling for traction since the beginning of 2022, Reims pulled off arguably their biggest win of the season thus far last weekend by overcoming Monaco 1-2.

The game was a dramatic one, as Reims were behind right until the 85th minute, when they equalized through a Kevin Volland own goal. With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Nathanael Mbuku then popped up with a 92nd-minute winner.

The win was not enough to lift Reims out of mid-table, but it could well galvanize them and drive them onto a strong finish in their campaign.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, are still chasing a European qualification spot after putting together a very strong run since late October.

They have now lost just two of their past 15 games, and are only three points away from third-place.

However, Julien Stephan’s side have drawn their last two games – most recently securing a 0-0 draw with Nice – meaning they will be looking for a big win this weekend.

The last match between these sides ended in a draw, but Reims have won three of their last six meetings against Strasbourg overall.

Reims form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Strasbourg form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Reims vs Strasbourg Team News

Reims

Reims still have a worrying amount of injuries to contend with, with eight players doubtful for this game – although some may make the bench depending on late fitness tests.

Injured: Hugo Ekitike

Doubtful: Anastasios Donis, Thomas Foket, El Bilal Toure, Moreto Cassama, Jens Cajuste, Andreaw Gravillon, Valon Berisha

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Maxime Le Marchand is definitely out for this game, while three other players are doubtful for the visitors.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand

Doubtful: Abdul Majeed Waris, Eiji Kawashima, Ismael Doukoure

Suspended: None

Reims vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Maxime Busi, Wout Faes, Marshall Munetsi, Alexis Flips, Arber Zeneli, Azor Matusiwa, Bradley Kocko, Ghislain Konan, Nathanael Mbuku, Mitchell van Bergen

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko, Anthony Caci, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Reims vs Strasbourg Prediction

Based on recent form, Strasbourg would have to be the favorites here, but it’s also hard to ignore the effect that Reims’ last-gasp win over Monaco may have had on their momentum.

Reims don’t seem strong enough to pull off a victory here, but when you add in the fact that they’re the home side, it’s probably fair to suspect that they will push high-flying Strasbourg hard.

Therefore, a draw is the prediction.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Strasbourg

