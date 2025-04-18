Reims vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20 2025

Reims face off with Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Ad

Reims are currently in 15th place, and will be desperate for a win here to move further away from the relegation play-off spot. Toulouse, meanwhile, are in 12th, but only five points separate them from their opponents this weekend.

So who will come out on top of this one?

Reims vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse have a solid record against Reims in recent years. They've won four of their last six meetings with them, and have beaten them in their last two games, including earlier this season.

Last weekend saw Reims pick up a crucial win over Lens, despite being dominated for great parts of the game. They have now won two of their last three games, finally breaking a horrible winless sequence of 15 matches between November and March.

Toulouse are currently on their worst run of the season. They have lost their last four games in a row, and have not won since March 2. This sequence has seen them slide down the table from 8th to 12th.

Reims could still win a trophy this season, as they have made it to the final of the Coupe de France on May 25. They will be huge underdogs against PSG, but will be desperate to pull off an upset win.

Reims have found goals hard to come by this season, and have only scored 31, the third-fewest of any side in Ligue 1. Top scorer Keito Nakamura has begun to score again, though, managing three goals in his last three matches.

Ad

Trending

Reims vs Toulouse Prediction

These teams are quite closely matched, meaning that this game could be a difficult one to call overall.

However, a lot of factors seem to be leaning towards a win for Reims here. Firstly, they have more to play for, being so close to the drop zone.

Secondly, their form seems to have taken a turn for the better now, and their win over Lens last weekend was crucial. Thirdly, if Nakamura is back in scoring form, then their issues in front of goal may begin to get easier, too.

Ad

This game is likely to be a tight one, but expect Reims to just about edge things.

Prediction: Reims 2-1 Toulouse

Reims vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims to win.

Tip 2: Keito Nakamura to score for Reims - Yes (Nakamura has eleven goals this season and has scored three in his last three games).

Tip 3: Reims to score at least two goals - Yes (Toulouse have let in at least two goals in their last four matches).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More