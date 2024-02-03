Reims vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Reims face off with Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday.

Reims currently sit in sixth place and are on course to qualify for Europe, though they may well have designs on an even higher finish in the table. Toulouse, meanwhile, are down in 14th, but only sit two points above the drop zone.

Which of these sides will claim some valuable points this weekend?

Reims vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these teams have been mixed. In their last six meetings dating back to early 2019, Reims have won two games, Toulouse have won two, and there have been two draws, including their last match, which took place in October.

After losing four of five matches between November 11 and December 16, Reims have gotten back into their groove recently. They have won two and drawn one of their last three matches, conceding just one goal in the process.

Toulouse have been in worryingly bad form for a while now. Their win over fellow strugglers Metz on January 14 was their first since October 8, and they have taken eight points from their last 12 games.

Reims winger Mohamed Daramy has delivered five assists thus far this season, putting him behind only Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the overall standings in Ligue 1.

Toulouse have been one of Ligue 1’s more toothless sides this season, scoring just 16 goals thus far. Only struggling Clermont have managed fewer.

Reims vs Toulouse Prediction

This game may be a closer one than it looks in terms of league positions, as Reims have a number of players absent due to international action, and are not the highest-scoring side. They have also only just come back to form.

However, Toulouse look largely toothless going forward and Reims have a solid enough defense to keep them quiet, particularly with the home-field advantage.

Expect a low-scoring affair, but one that sees the home side come out on top, probably by keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Toulouse

Reims vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Neither Reims nor Toulouse are a high-scoring side).

Tip 3: Reims to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Reims have only conceded once in their last three games).

