Reims vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Ligue 1 action will continue this weekend, with matchday 11 seeing Reims host Troyes in the Derby de Champagne-Ardenne on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Brest last Sunday. Wout Faes and Franck Honorat scored in either half to share the spoils at fulltime.

Troyes secured a narrow 1-0 victory over high-flying Nice on home turf. Mama Balde's fourth-minute goal proved to be the match-winner.

The victory boosted their chances of avoiding the drop and they moved three points clear of the dropzone into 16th place. Reims are just one point and one spot above them, making Sunday's fixture a relegation six-pointer.

Reims vs Troyes Head-to-Head

Troyes have 11 wins from their last 21 games against Reims. The two sides shared the spoils on five occasions, the same number of wins that Reims have managed.

Their most recent competitive meeting came on matchday 37 of the 2016-17 Ligue 2 campaign, when Troyes secured a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Both sides are in almost similar form and each have one win apiece from their last five league matches.

Reims form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Troyes form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Reims vs Troyes Team News

Reims

Thomas Foket (calf), Marshall Munetsi (muscle), Mathieu Cafaro (tendon), Fraser Hornby (muscle) and Arber Zeneli (ACL) are all ruled out due to injuries.

Furthermore, Hugo Ekitike is suspended due to the straight red card he received against Lens.

Injuries: Thomas Foket, Marshall Munetsi, Mathieu Cafaro, Fraser Hornby, Arber Zeneli

Suspension: Hugo Ekitike

Troyes

The visitors have been hit with several injury concerns. Philippe Sandler (thigh), Florian Tardieu (foot), Karim Azamoum (ACL), Yasser Larouci (achilles tendon), Tanguy Banhie Zoukrou (knock) and Metinho (shoulder) are all unavailable for selection.

Gerson Rodrigues has served his suspension and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Philippe Sandler, Florian Tardieu, Karim Azamoum, Metinho, Tanguy Banhie Zoukrou, Yasser Larouci

Suspension: None

Reims vs Troyes Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Alexis Flips, Azor Matusiwa, Moreto Cassama, Ghislain Konan; Ilan Kebbal; Nathanael Mbuku, El Bilal Toure

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon (GK); Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Oualid El Hajjam; Youssouf Kone, Mama Balde, Rominigue Kouame, Issa Kabore; Xavier Chavalerin, Renaud Ripart, Yoann Touzghar

Reims vs Troyes Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form and this has left them swimming dangerously close to the relegation waters. In light of this, neither side is likely to go all-out due to the risk of losing points to a direct relegation rival.

Also Read

This would see both managers prioritize safety and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a slow-scoring draw.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Troyes

Edited by Shardul Sant