Reims vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Reims are set to play Villarreal at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday for a friendly fixture.

Reims come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Nice in their most recent official game. A second-half hat-trick from experienced striker Andy Delort secured the win for Nice. First-half goals from young striker Hugo Ekitike and Malian midfielder Kamory Doumbia proved to be a mere consolation for Reims.

Villarreal, on the other hand, beat Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a friendly fixture. Goals from striker Gerard Moreno and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze sealed the deal for Unai Emery's Villarreal.

Reims vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Reims are facing Villarreal in a friendly fixture.

Young striker Hugo Ekitike scored 10 league goals for Reims last season.

Meanwhile, winger Alexis Flips registered six goal contributions in the league for Reims last time around.

Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma scored 10 league goals for Villarreal last season in La Liga.

Veteran midfielder Dani Parejo shone once again, managing 10 assists in the Spanish first division.

Reims vs Villarreal Prediction

Reims finished 12th last season, with young striker Hugo Ekitike arguably their best performer. The 20-year old's performances saw him linked with a move to Newcastle United in January, but the France U20 international continued at Reims. He has now joined Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan deal.

GOAL News @GoalNews PSG have completed the £30m signing of 20-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims 🤝 PSG have completed the £30m signing of 20-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims 🤝 https://t.co/e2CzesfmqC

Reims have acquired Ivorian centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou from Eupen, but it will be interesting to see how they seek to replace Ekitike's output and performances this season.

Villarreal, on the other hand, 7th last season in La Liga. The likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Dani Parejo were key to Villarreal last season, with Danjuma's performances in particular attracting attention from clubs like Manchester United and West Ham United.

They have signed veteran winger Jose Luis Morales and experienced goalkeeper Pepe Reina on free transfers, but it is evident that Villarreal are keen to sign some more players. Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq and full-back Kiko Femenia have all been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.

It will also be interesting to see how the Pau Torres situation develops, with the centre-back linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Villarreal to emerge victorious over Reims.

Prediction: Reims 0-2 Villarreal

Reims vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Villarreal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Villarreal to keep a clean sheet- Yes

