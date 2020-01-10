Reinier set to arrive, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Fabian Ruiz interest intensifies and more: Real Madrid Transfer Roundup 10th January 2020

gaurav.krishnan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Flamengo v River Plate - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Real Madrid transfer roundup for today 10th January 2020. The Spanish giants Real Madrid are in the market for a few players to strengthen their squad after the turn of this year. As it currently stands, Real are level with Barcelona on 40 points in La Liga and are looking to add some fine talent to their ranks to mount a successful challenge in La Liga and the Champions League. Here we take a look at the latest transfer news and rumours coming from Madrid.

Reinier set to arrive in Madrid

According to several reports including Goal, Real's latest raid on the Brazillian market will see Reinier Jesus of Flamengo move to the Spanish capital for a deal tabled to be around €35 million. Reinier has been dubbed the 'New Kaka' by several media outlets and his manager Jorge Jesus was far from happy, stating in an interview “You cannot sell Reinier for €30m! Flamengo still don't know how to value their players,”

“I have introduced three players at Flamengo, one at 17, one at 18 and one at 19. They start some Flamengo games. The 17-year-old kid will now be sold to one of Europe's biggest teams for several million euros.”

Los Blancos continue the trend of signing top Brazillian talent by turning to Brazil to sign yet another youngster following the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. Reinier will join his national compatriots in Madrid with the transfer set to be completed soon.

Paul Pogba speculation continues

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future continues this transfer window. Zidane is a fan of Pogba but Manchester United don't want to sell the Frenchman. Despite several reports suggesting Madrid are in for Pogba, there hasn't been any news of a bid or offer for the France international.

At this moment, Pogba remains a United player and ex-Real Madrid player Steve McManaman was outspoken regarding the Pogba transfer urging Real not to make a move for the Frenchman speaking to HorseRacing.net saying, "What Pogba has shown in England, I know Real Madrid have gone cold on him but I know that Zinedine Zidane likes him, however, I don't think that signing him is a necessity now for Real Madrid." "Firstly, he hasn't really played this season and secondly there's a load of baggage around him which Real Madrid probably don't need at this minute in time. Real Madrid have to do some in-house clearing themselves."

Christian Eriksen rumours drag on

Middlesbrough FC v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup Third Round

Wantaway Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has emerged as a target for Real Madrid with the midfielder's contract running out this summer. According to reports from Sky Sports and the Express, the player wants to secure a move away from the Premier League. At the moment there has been no news of bid from Real for the Danish international. However, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in signing the Danish playmaker from Spurs and he looks set to leave the club in this window.

Advertisement

Real Madrid battle with Manchester United for Fabian Ruiz

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli's Fabian Ruiz is a wanted man across Europe. Reports in England state that the player is a target for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. However as per reports in Italian news outlet CalcioNapoli24, Manchester United lead the race for the midfielder's signature. Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been monitoring the player but according to the paper, a deal with United could take place in 2020 for a transfer fee in the region of £80 million.

Real target Bruno Fernandes also on Manchester United radar

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Real Madrid and Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon is high on Manchester United's radar according to Goal and the Express. Both Real and Tottenham missed out on signing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder in the summer and now it looks like Manchester United are leading the race for his signature. Portuguese newspaper O Jogo states that United have made contact with Sporting for Fernandes. However, Sporting's asking price of £59 million could prove to be a stumbling block. Real Madrid are also interested in signing the midfielder but there has been no news of a bid at the moment.

Gareth Bale to MLS or a move away from the Bernabeau unlikely

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeau. Bale has been linked with a move to the MLS in the United States but as per recent reports, his agent Jonathan Barnett speaking to ESPN says the move to MLS or away from the Bernabeau is "very unlikely". Interest for the 30-year-old Bale has been high across Europe but his contract with Real runs until 2022 and a transfer away from Madrid at the moment remains improbable.