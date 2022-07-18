5 recently relegated Premier League players that other clubs should consider signing 

The relegation battle in the Premier League has been competitive over the years.

Burnley, Watford, and Norwich City were the Premier League teams that were relegated to the Championship division in the 2021-22 season. However, there are some players in the above teams that have proven themselves beyond reasonable doubt.

if they were to be given an opportunity in a more formidable team, they would perform better. As such, this article will look at the players and the Premier League clubs that should sign them based on their squad deficiencies.

#5 James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Watford v Burnley

The Englishman is a ball-winning centre-back, and his resilience in the defense is commendable.

His sliding tackle clearances and his close-range ball-winning proficiency are outstanding.

Last season, he made 183 clearances and won 153 aerial battles in the league. His overall performance was satisfactory. If he were to be in a better team, he would perform better.

The team that should sign him: Everton. He's a free agent, and could improve the overall performance of the defense if he's signed.

#4 Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City)

Norwich City v Aston Villa

The Englishman is a promising right-back, and his passes are accurate. The unique thing about his style of play is his pace and his ability to move around with the ball.

smarterscout @smarterscout MAX AARONS



The Norwich RB is a smarterscout young prospect who's having his best season, with great attacking and outstanding ball retention. Defending is about average for the Premier League, with good skill in ground duels, but weak in the air.



He provided two assists in the league last season. He's only 22 years old and is likely to improve as time progresses. He might not be on the radar of many Premier League clubs, but he's a decent right-back.

He provided two assists in the league last season. He's only 22 years old and is likely to improve as time progresses. He might not be on the radar of many Premier League clubs, but he's a decent right-back.

The team that should sign him: Max Aarons is the perfect man for the job, and he could serve as an excellent back-up to Reece James at Chelsea.

#3 Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Watford v Burnley

The Senegalese winger is fast, and his finishing technique is phenomenal.

The unique thing about his playing pattern is that he's sharp, and he knows how to position himself properly in the attack.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



Ismaila Sarr is vital to Watford and their hopes of survival.



Will he be able to save them this season?



#PL #OptusSport The stats don't lieIsmaila Sarr is vital to Watford and their hopes of survival.Will he be able to save them this season? The stats don't lie 😬Ismaila Sarr is vital to Watford and their hopes of survival.Will he be able to save them this season?#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/uQloCPnEVP

He scored five goals and laid out two assists in the league last season. He's a player who has proven that he can perform if given the right opportunity.

The team that should sign him: If he's signed by Leeds United, he could improve the team's scoring numbers.

#2 Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

The Finnish international is an excellent striker, and his ability to find the back of the net is terrific. In the two seasons that he has featured in the Premier League, he has hit double digits in each of them in terms of goals scored.

Last season, he scored 11 goals and provided three assists.

When he featured in the Premier League, he proved to be a formidable goalscorer. He might perform better in a team that doesn't solely rely on him to score goals.

Premier League team that should sign him: Pukki could improve Brighton & Hove Albion's attack if he's signed. Graham Potter's side play attractive football and create a lot of chances, but need a reliable forward to score goals.

#1 Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)

Brentford v Watford

The Nigerian is a tricky finisher, and his vision in the attack is tremendous.

The 2021-22 season was his first in the top-flight division in England, and his performances exceeded expectations.

The Nigerian is a tricky finisher, and his vision in the attack is tremendous.

He scored 10 goals and provided six assists for Watford in the league last season.

Dennis could perform competently if he was in a good team and contribute a healthy amount of goals. The team that should try to get his signature: Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He could improve the quality of the attack and also enhance the level of competition in the attack if he is signed by Wolves.

