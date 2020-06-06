Relief for Barcelona as Lionel Messi makes a swift return from injury

Lionel Messi makes an early return to training as Barcelona prepare for the remaining season.

Although a doubt for the Mallorca game, the Barcelona skipper could be ready to help the Catalans resume their title chase.

Lionel Messi does not wish to wait any longer

Lionel Messi has recovered from his quadriceps injury as the 32-year-old Barcelona talisman participated in the regular team training sessions at Camp Nou. The Argentine had missed the previous two sessions and Barcelona fans were left wondering if La Pulga was set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Barcelona seem to be ready for their upcoming matches

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona was careful throughout the training session with Lionel Messi. The players were instructed to keep it safe around the Argentine so that he does not pick up another injury.

📸 - Messi in Camp Nou this morning. 7 days until his return vs Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/qrhICdAmFs — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 6, 2020

Lionel Messi is one of the most motivated footballers during these weeks as LaLiga's resumption date draws close. The Barcelona captain wants to be 100 percent fit before he faces the two and a half months that remain in the competition with the league and Champions League titles as great incentives.

Barcelona had offered an update on Lionel Messi regarding his injury

Lionel Messi missed the previous practice sessions after he picked up a quadricep injury Barcelona were quick to offer an update on La Pulga.

"Lionel Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barcelona finally gets back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days.”

Nevertheless, it seems that Lionel Messi is completely fine and does not wish to wait for any longer. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona skipper travels along with the team to Mallorca.

Nelson Semedo missed another training session with the team

Barcelona also provided an update on Nelson Semedo and Ansu Fati. Semedo is recovering well but did not join the training session alongside Lionel Messi and his fellow teammates. The Catalan club does not want to take any risk with its players with eleven games still left on their schedule.

Ansu Fati on the other hand “worked out individually” on Friday. The youngster is reportedly struggling with a knee problem.

Lionel Messi's injury concerns in recent months

Lionel Messi has been suffering from injuries this season. The 32-year-old was out for six weeks between August and September with a calf injury. Then, at the end of September, he missed another week with a problem in his left thigh.

Barcelona will not want to risk any injury to their talisman,

Ever since returning from his injury, Lionel Messi has been in absolutely stunning form. La Pulga found the back of the net 19 times in his 22 games for Barcelona in the LaLiga. If Barcelona wish to secure their spot at the top of the table, they will need to perform at their utmost best throughout the remaining eleven games.

🔵🔴 How to score your 600th goal for Barcelona in style, by Leo Messi...



⚽️ #FreekickFriday | @FCBarcelona https://t.co/QljZ8YvwNI pic.twitter.com/Q5RgUeZ921 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 5, 2020

Currently, Barcelona sits at the top of the table with a minor two-point difference over arch-rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona will be in action against Mallorca on Saturday, June 13 and it would be interesting to see if Lionel Messi can help his side achieve another LaLiga title.