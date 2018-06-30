Remembering Previous World Cup matches Between Argentina and France

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 30 Jun 2018, 17:17 IST

France and Argentina have met before at the World Cup

As we kick off the knockout stages of the World Cup today with Argentina facing off against France in Kazan Arena as they try to seal a place in the quarter-finals. This will be third time Argentina and France will be facing each other in the World Cup and the first time since 1978.

Argentina is unbeaten in this World Cup fixture after registering victories in both their previous meetings with the Europeans. Let's take a look at how the previous matches paved out.

#1 1930 World Cup: Argentina 1-0 France

The first-ever meeting between the two sides was in 1930.

The inaugural World Cup saw future two-time World Cup winners Argentina drawn into the same group as France in group A. On 15 July 1930, Les Blues and La Albiceleste faced off against each other in the second match of Group A for the first time in a World Cup.

The Argentinians came into this match as the reigning Olympic Silver Medalists with skilfull players such as Luis Monti, Juan Evaristo, Manuel Ferreira (who were all part of the Olympic Silver medal winning side) and Guillermo Stábile (the second highest goalscorer for Argentina in World Cup history) in their midst.

Meanwhile, France came into this match after trouncing Mexico 4-1 in the inaugural match of the World Cup with Lucien Laurent having the luck of being the first player to score in a World Cup match.

In a match with less detailed records, Argentina came through with an 81st-minute goal from Monti as they defeated France 1-0 to record their first ever victory in the World Cup.