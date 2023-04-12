"He trained liked hell and had personality" - Former Sporting CP star says he knew 'quiet' Cristiano Ronaldo could become the best in the world

Former Sporting CP defender Andre Cruz has recalled being amazed by Cristiano Ronaldo when the forward broke into the Portuguese club's senior squad.

Following spells at Napoli, AC Milan and Torino, Cruz had a brief stint with Sporting between 2000 and 2002. Coincidentally, this was also when a young Ronaldo burst onto the scene in Lisbon.

Cruz could not play alongside Ronaldo as he left the club a month before the forward's senior debut. However, he was lucky enough to experience the then 17-year-old's talent in training during the 2001-02 season. Recalling his earliest memory of the player, the former defender told ESPN Brazil:

"He (Cristiano Ronaldo) was quiet because he was coming up from the academy. Our team was very strong because we had been Portuguese champions with several important players. He was very shy and spoke very little. It's normal for young people to be quieter."

Cruz added that Ronaldo showed the ability and attitude to go on to be the best player in the world even before his senior debut for Sporting:

"Ronaldo was very fast, strong, tall, and thin. He trained like hell and had personality. He had such determination that we could already imagine that if he continued like that he would go to bigger clubs and could, one day, be the best player in the world. (Ricardo) Quaresma and Hugo (Viana) had many qualities, but Cristiano was ahead".

Ronaldo bagged five goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions for Sporting before joining Manchester United for £12 million in 2003.

Andre Cruz recalls advising Serie A giants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Andre Cruz also revealed that he advised his former employers Napoli and Milan to sign Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Sporting, saying:

"I remember that Adriano Galliani (Milan's vice-president at the time) told me, 'If you see a player with potential there, let me know'. So I called Ariedo Braida (Milan's then sporting director) and said, 'Look, there are three players here, but one of them is spectacular'. I don't know if Braida remembers that."

The Brazilian added that the Al-Nassr superstar reminded him of Ronaldo Nazario:

"I also said to Filippo Fusco, who used to work at Napoli and who I'm friends with, 'He's spectacular. If you look very quickly, he reminds me of Ronaldo Fenomeno, he's 17 years old. He is even called Ronaldo'. He said: 'You're kidding, Andre'. I replied, 'I am not. Save the name: Cristiano Ronaldo.'''

Cruz had the last laugh when Fusco called him to tell him about Ronaldo after the forward helped Sporting beat Manchester United 3-1 at the inauguration of Estadio Jose Alvalade. He said:

"I was in Brazil after leaving Sporting, and Filippo called me saying, 'Andre, I'm seeing a phenomenon!' I didn't even realize, but I replied, 'What are you watching?' He replied: 'Sporting against Manchester United'. I replied, 'Oh, you're watching Cristiano Ronaldo, remember him? I told you'. Filippo replied, 'But he's a phenomenon!'"

Cruz's prediction came true as Ronaldo went on to become one of the best players in the world, winning the Ballon d'Or five times.

