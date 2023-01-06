"Reminds me of Theo Walcott and Hleb" - Bacary Sagna makes bold claims about Arsenal star 

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has likened Bukayo Saka to his former Gunners teammates Theo Walcott and Alexander Hleb. The English forward is in red-hot form, helping Mikel Arteta's side push for the Premier League title.

Saka, 21, has notched up seven goals and six assists in 23 appearances across competitions. He is on course to beat his tally for last season of 12 goals and seven assists in 43 games.

The young winger boasts a lighting pace, and his composure and skill on the ball have caused Premier League defenders problems throughout the campaign. Sagna has compared his playing style to that of former Gunners duo Walcott and Hleb. He told Midnite:

"Bukayo Saka reminds me of Theo Walcott and Hleb because he's fast and he's very good one-on-one."

Walcott was a speedster who played as a wide forward and in a center-forward role during his time at Arsenal. He managed 108 goals and 80 assists before heading to Everton for £20 million.

Meanwhile, Hleb was more of a dribbler and creator, not afraid to take his man on. The Belarusian made 130 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 20 assists while in north London.

Sagna's comparison of Saka to the former Gunners pair holds merit, but there is no doubt that the young English talent is set to exceed the career the duo achieved with Arsenal.

He was shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year award for his exploits last season and impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with England. The attacker scored three goals and provided one assist in four appearances in Qatar.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £31 million offer for Barcelona's Alejandro Balde

Balde is seemingly on the Gunners' radar.

Spanish publication Nacional reports that Arsenal are preparing a £31 million offer to sign Barca right-back Balde. The 19-year-old, who can also play as a left-back, is enjoying a breakout season at the Nou Camp.

He has made 18 appearances across competitions, contributing three assists. Balde's performances for the Blaugrana earned him a spot in Spain's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The report claims that the Gunners are looking to become one of Europe's powerhouses yet again and want to count on Balde as part of their plan. They believe a £31 million offer for the Spaniard will persuade Barca to part ways.

However, it is convincing the player of a move to the Emirates Stadium that they first much achieve. He has two years left on his contract and has been at Barcelona his entire career.

