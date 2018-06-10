Renewed hope at Everton after the appointment of Marcel Brands and Marco Silva

The new beginning at Goodison Park...

The appointment of the new "M"s at Goodison Park has created a ray of hope among the supporters which quite recently seemed to have vanished. The fans were in turmoil with the often unwatchable style of play under Big Sam and were vocal about the discontent towards the end of the season which eventually let the decision makers at the club's helm to take a call on Managerial position.

At first, the director of football Marcel Brands and thereafter within a fortnight the recruitment of Marco Silva clearly spoke the ambitions of the club which according to many is the sleeping giant of the Premier League.

The new manager is young, dynamic, ambitious and modern in terms of playing style which the club might be looking for through the years. The press conference and the interviews given by them projects just what the fans crave for and what the hierarchy wants.

They are already into the transfer business and as per Marco Silva, the aim is to get quality players and not to go for the quantity. The current squad as reiterated over and again by the two "M"s of Goodison Park needs to be cropped from the huge chunk of 38 numbers to a modest 25-30 players with a mixture of youth and also space for the academy graduates to shine.

Brands also admitted that the concept of director of football is relatively new in England and there is a lot of resistance for the same unlike in countries of Holland and other European nations, but with a young coach, he feels it will be a lot easier to adapt and outline the blueprint of structural reform at Everton.

The 'all things said are done' unless implemented is what the two "M"s firmly believe and that is what the supporters might have been missing all through the years after the exit of David Moyes. The club is a family and rightly portrays as the "peoples" club and it is high time that people of the club start to get behind their beloved club again.

As an ardent fan of football and Everton let us hope that after a disastrous season which saw cash being splashed but in vain, this time the club gets it right from the beginning under the leadership of new recruits.