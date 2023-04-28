Rennes vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2023

Rennes face off against Angers at Roazhon Park in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

High-flying Rennes currently sit in sixth place, and are just three points away from European qualification. While their UEFA Champions League dreams are now doomed, a spot in the Europa League or Europa Conference League is certainly possible for them.

Angers, on the other hand, will officially be relegated unless they win this match. Even if they do, they’d need to win all six of their remaining games and hope other results go their way, which seems highly unlikely.

Rennes vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennes have beaten Angers in their last two meetings, and have only lost to them once at the Roazhon Park in their last six games there. That loss came in October 2020.

Rennes are actually on one of their worst runs of the 2022-23 campaign, losing three of their last four matches. Last weekend saw them slump to a disappointing defeat away at Montpellier, despite their opponents going down to 10 men.

Angers’ form remains as awful as ever, as they have won just one match since September 18, stunning Lille with a 1-0 victory in early April. Since then, though, they’ve fallen to back-to-back defeats against Clermont and Paris St. Germain.

Angers are now on their fourth manager of the season, having sacked both Gerald Baticle and Abdel Bouhazama. Former assistant coach Alexandre Dujeux is now in the hot seat for the likely relegation candidates.

Rennes have failed to score in five of their last seven Ligue 1 matches, something that won’t be helped here by the fact that their second-top scorer Martin Terrier remains on the shelf with an injury.

Rennes vs Angers Prediction

Rennes’ form has been on a slide as of late and they will need a strong finish to gain European football for next season.

This match could be the perfect way for them to begin to turn things around. Angers are practically relegated at this point and while they are still technically fighting, it’s unlikely that they’ll save themselves now.

With just 25 goals scored and 68 conceded, they just don’t have the quality to find success in this game. We expect this match to end in a home win.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Angers

Rennes vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes win.

Tip 2: Angers to be losing at halftime – Yes (Angers have been losing at half-time in seven of their last nine matches).

Tip 3: Rennes to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Angers are profligate in front of goal, and Rennes have kept ten clean sheets this season).

