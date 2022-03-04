Rennes vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Rennes face off against Angers in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park.
Rennes currently sit in fourth place in the league table, while Angers are 10 places below them in 14th position.
Can Rennes continue to fly high this weekend with a win or will Angers pull off somewhat of an upset?
Rennes vs Angers Head-to-Head
Rennes have thus far enjoyed a tremendous 2021-22 campaign, and currently sit in the top four in the table, with just four points separating them from second place.
After a phenomenal unbeaten run of nine games from late September through to late November, Bruno Genesio’s side did hit somewhat of a slide heading into the new year, losing five games in December and January.
However, their last two matches have seen them beat Troyes and Montpellier, and impressively, Rennes scored four goals in both of those games.
Angers, meanwhile, have seen their season completely tail off after starting with a strong run that saw them lose just one of their first nine games.
Gerald Baticle’s side last won on January 23, and since then, they have lost five matches in a row, most recently falling 1-2 to Lens.
Angers haven’t quite slipped into trouble yet, but they only sit seven points above the drop zone – meaning they will need to look over their shoulders if they can’t turn things around soon.
Interestingly, the last time these sides faced off, Angers won 2-0. In fact, they’ve beaten Rennes in three of their last five competitive meetings.
Rennes form guide: L-W-L-W-W-
Angers form guide: L-L-L-L-L
Rennes vs Angers Team News
Rennes
Rennes have a lengthy injury list right now, with seven players likely to miss this game, although some of them may make the bench.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Lorenz Assignon, Loic Bade, Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Flavien Tait, Romain Salin, Jeremy Gelin
Suspended: None
Angers
Striker Mohamed Ali Cho is suspended after his red card against Lens, while Jimmy Cabot is set to miss out with an injury.
Injured: Jimmy Cabot
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Mohamed Ali Cho
Rennes vs Angers Predicted XI
Rennes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Jonas Martin, Baptiste Santamaria, Martin Terrier, Lovro Majer, Gaetan Laborde
Angers predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic, Marin Jakolis, Ismael Traore, Enzo Ebosse, Mathias Pereira Lage, Nabil Bentaleb, Thomas Mangani, Angelo Fulgini, Souleyman Doumbia, Sofiane Boufal, Stephane Bahoken
Rennes vs Angers Prediction
Given Angers’ horrendous slide in form, this one looks like it’s probably Rennes’ game to lose.
The home side have been in strong form recently, scoring eight goals in their past two games, and while Angers haven’t been losing heavily, it seems unlikely that their poor run will end here.
Therefore, a home win is the prediction.
Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Angers