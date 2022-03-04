Rennes vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Rennes face off against Angers in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park.

Rennes currently sit in fourth place in the league table, while Angers are 10 places below them in 14th position.

Can Rennes continue to fly high this weekend with a win or will Angers pull off somewhat of an upset?

Rennes vs Angers Head-to-Head

Rennes have thus far enjoyed a tremendous 2021-22 campaign, and currently sit in the top four in the table, with just four points separating them from second place.

After a phenomenal unbeaten run of nine games from late September through to late November, Bruno Genesio’s side did hit somewhat of a slide heading into the new year, losing five games in December and January.

However, their last two matches have seen them beat Troyes and Montpellier, and impressively, Rennes scored four goals in both of those games.

Angers, meanwhile, have seen their season completely tail off after starting with a strong run that saw them lose just one of their first nine games.

Gerald Baticle’s side last won on January 23, and since then, they have lost five matches in a row, most recently falling 1-2 to Lens.

Angers haven’t quite slipped into trouble yet, but they only sit seven points above the drop zone – meaning they will need to look over their shoulders if they can’t turn things around soon.

Interestingly, the last time these sides faced off, Angers won 2-0. In fact, they’ve beaten Rennes in three of their last five competitive meetings.

Rennes form guide: L-W-L-W-W-

Angers form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Rennes vs Angers Team News

Rennes

Rennes have a lengthy injury list right now, with seven players likely to miss this game, although some of them may make the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lorenz Assignon, Loic Bade, Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Flavien Tait, Romain Salin, Jeremy Gelin

Suspended: None

Angers

Striker Mohamed Ali Cho is suspended after his red card against Lens, while Jimmy Cabot is set to miss out with an injury.

Injured: Jimmy Cabot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mohamed Ali Cho

Angers SCO @AngersSCO 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙪𝙧 𝙚𝙩 𝙨𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙧 𝙖̀ 𝙡𝙚𝙪𝙧 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚 𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨-𝙡𝙖̀.



𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙕-𝙑𝙊𝙐𝙎 𝘼̀ 𝙍𝙀𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙎 ! 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙪𝙧 𝙚𝙩 𝙨𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙧 𝙖̀ 𝙡𝙚𝙪𝙧 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚 𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨-𝙡𝙖̀.𝙍𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙕-𝙑𝙊𝙐𝙎 𝘼̀ 𝙍𝙀𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙎 ! https://t.co/YOmSSA0Oz3

Rennes vs Angers Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Jonas Martin, Baptiste Santamaria, Martin Terrier, Lovro Majer, Gaetan Laborde

Angers predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic, Marin Jakolis, Ismael Traore, Enzo Ebosse, Mathias Pereira Lage, Nabil Bentaleb, Thomas Mangani, Angelo Fulgini, Souleyman Doumbia, Sofiane Boufal, Stephane Bahoken

Rennes vs Angers Prediction

Given Angers’ horrendous slide in form, this one looks like it’s probably Rennes’ game to lose.

The home side have been in strong form recently, scoring eight goals in their past two games, and while Angers haven’t been losing heavily, it seems unlikely that their poor run will end here.

Therefore, a home win is the prediction.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Angers

Edited by Peter P