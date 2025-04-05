Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Apr 05, 2025 10:02 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Rennes host Auxerre on Sunday

Rennes and Auxerre will square off in a Ligue 1 matchday 28 clash on Sunday (April 6th). The game will be played at Roazhon Park.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away victory over Angers last weekend. They went ahead through Arnaud Kalimuendo's 13th-minute strike and the 23-year-old turned provider for Ismael Kone in the 70th minute before the same pair combined again for the former to complete his brace in the fifth minute of injury time.

Auxerre, meanwhile, secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over bottom side Montpellier. Florian Aye stepped off the bench to score the match-winner with eight minutes left on the clock.

also-read-trending Trending

The victory propeled the Burgundy outfit to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 35 points from 27 games. Rennes are 12th with 32 points to their name.

Rennes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Auxerre have 28 wins from the last 55 head-to-head games. Rennes were victorious 16 times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.
  • Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Auxerre claimed a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture.
  • Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
  • Seven of Rennes' last eight league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
  • Auxerre have won just one of their last seven away games (four losses), although they are unbeaten in the last three (two draws).
  • Rennes are unbeaten in 10 games against newly-promoted sides in Ligue 1 (eight wins).
Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction

Rennes were in genuine relegation danger when former manager Jorge Sampaoli was sacked in January. However, Habib Beye has inspired a revival since his appointment, masterminding five wins from eight games in charge to steer his side eight points clear of danger. A fast start could be crucial to The Red and Blacks' hopes for success in this game, as they are unbeaten in nine league games this season when leading at the break (eight wins). On the flipside, they lost all nine games they trailed at halftime.

Auxerre, for their part, are on course to secure a second season of top-flight French football following their promotion last term. They are the underdogs in this game but have managed 25 wins in this fixture, which is a record that is only bettered by the 30 victories they have managed against Lille.

Both sides tend to be involved in cagey games and we are backing this trend to continue with a narrow win and clean sheet for the hosts.

Prediction: Rennes 1-0 Auxerre

Rennes vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Edited by Peter P
