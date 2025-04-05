Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025 

Rennes and Auxerre will square off in a Ligue 1 matchday 28 clash on Sunday (April 6th). The game will be played at Roazhon Park.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away victory over Angers last weekend. They went ahead through Arnaud Kalimuendo's 13th-minute strike and the 23-year-old turned provider for Ismael Kone in the 70th minute before the same pair combined again for the former to complete his brace in the fifth minute of injury time.

Auxerre, meanwhile, secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over bottom side Montpellier. Florian Aye stepped off the bench to score the match-winner with eight minutes left on the clock.

Ad

Trending

The victory propeled the Burgundy outfit to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 35 points from 27 games. Rennes are 12th with 32 points to their name.

Rennes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Auxerre have 28 wins from the last 55 head-to-head games. Rennes were victorious 16 times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Auxerre claimed a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Seven of Rennes' last eight league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Auxerre have won just one of their last seven away games (four losses), although they are unbeaten in the last three (two draws).

Rennes are unbeaten in 10 games against newly-promoted sides in Ligue 1 (eight wins).

Ad

Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction

Rennes were in genuine relegation danger when former manager Jorge Sampaoli was sacked in January. However, Habib Beye has inspired a revival since his appointment, masterminding five wins from eight games in charge to steer his side eight points clear of danger. A fast start could be crucial to The Red and Blacks' hopes for success in this game, as they are unbeaten in nine league games this season when leading at the break (eight wins). On the flipside, they lost all nine games they trailed at halftime.

Ad

Auxerre, for their part, are on course to secure a second season of top-flight French football following their promotion last term. They are the underdogs in this game but have managed 25 wins in this fixture, which is a record that is only bettered by the 30 victories they have managed against Lille.

Both sides tend to be involved in cagey games and we are backing this trend to continue with a narrow win and clean sheet for the hosts.

Ad

Prediction: Rennes 1-0 Auxerre

Rennes vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More