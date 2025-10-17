Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19 2025

Rennes play host to Auxerre in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park this Sunday.
Rennes are currently in 10th place in the table, while Auxerre are in 16th. However, a win for the away side could elevate them as high as 11th with the right results elsewhere.
So who will come out on top this weekend?
Rennes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rennes' recent record against Auxerre is a poor one. They have not beaten this weekend's visitors in their last three meetings, dating back to 2022, and last time Auxerre travelled to the Roazhon Park, they won 0-1.
- Rennes are unbeaten in their last five matches, but four of those games have ended in draws, including the last three matches in a row. Rennes have at least been scoring goals, with seven of their nine this season coming in their last four games.
- Auxerre come into this game on a bad run of form. They have lost five of their last six games, and fell to ten man Lens in their last game before the international break.
- Auxerre are the only side in Ligue 1 to not draw a game this season, winning two and losing five of their first seven. Moreover, they have lost all three of their away games and have only scored one goal on the road.
- Both of these sides have had disciplinary issues in the early part of the season. Both teams have seen three red cards each thus far, more than any other side in Ligue 1.
Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction
While Rennes have not been winning games recently, at least they have not been losing them - something that cannot be said for Auxerre, who have gotten into a real funk recently.
So can Auxerre turn things around here? It honestly feels doubtful. They do have a good recent record against Rennes, winning in their last visit here, but the home side have been scoring goals and playing decently, and their only defeat this season saw them reduced to nine men.
It won't be easy for them, but the prediction is a home win in this one.
Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Auxerre
Rennes vs Auxerre Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win.
Tip 2: Rennes to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Auxerre have only scored once in away games this season).
Tip 3: Rennes to score in the first half - Yes (Auxerre have conceded in the first half in five of their last six matches).