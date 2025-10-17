Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19 2025

Rennes play host to Auxerre in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park this Sunday.

Ad

Rennes are currently in 10th place in the table, while Auxerre are in 16th. However, a win for the away side could elevate them as high as 11th with the right results elsewhere.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Rennes vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennes' recent record against Auxerre is a poor one. They have not beaten this weekend's visitors in their last three meetings, dating back to 2022, and last time Auxerre travelled to the Roazhon Park, they won 0-1.

Rennes are unbeaten in their last five matches, but four of those games have ended in draws, including the last three matches in a row. Rennes have at least been scoring goals, with seven of their nine this season coming in their last four games.

Auxerre come into this game on a bad run of form. They have lost five of their last six games, and fell to ten man Lens in their last game before the international break.

Auxerre are the only side in Ligue 1 to not draw a game this season, winning two and losing five of their first seven. Moreover, they have lost all three of their away games and have only scored one goal on the road.

Both of these sides have had disciplinary issues in the early part of the season. Both teams have seen three red cards each thus far, more than any other side in Ligue 1.

Ad

Trending

Rennes vs Auxerre Prediction

While Rennes have not been winning games recently, at least they have not been losing them - something that cannot be said for Auxerre, who have gotten into a real funk recently.

So can Auxerre turn things around here? It honestly feels doubtful. They do have a good recent record against Rennes, winning in their last visit here, but the home side have been scoring goals and playing decently, and their only defeat this season saw them reduced to nine men.

Ad

It won't be easy for them, but the prediction is a home win in this one.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Auxerre

Rennes vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win.

Tip 2: Rennes to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Auxerre have only scored once in away games this season).

Tip 3: Rennes to score in the first half - Yes (Auxerre have conceded in the first half in five of their last six matches).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More