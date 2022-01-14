Rennes vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Rennes and Bordeaux go head-to-head in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday at Roazhon Park as the the two teams continue their search for their first win of 2022.

The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at Lens in their previous outing as Wesley Saïd scored an 89th-minute winner. This was their fourth loss in five games across all competitions and a major blow to their top-four aspirations for the season.

Bordeaux went down 1-0 at home to third-placed Marseille as they were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of the game. Most of the players are back in training, thus they should be able to put up a good fight here.

Rennes vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

There have been 63 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with all but one meetings coming in Ligue 1. Bordeaux have been the better side here with more than twice the number of wins as the hosts in this fixture.

The visitors lead 29-14 in wins while 20 games have ended in a draw. The reverse fixture at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux earlier in the season ended in a 1-1 draw, with Gaetan Laborde's goal canceled out by Mexer's 88th-minute strike.

Rennes form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Bordeaux form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Rennes vs Bordeaux Team News

Rennes

Jeremy Gelin and Romain Salin continue to be sidelined for the hosts with ACL and calf injuries respectively. The main absentees for them will be the players currently with their national sides at the ongoing AFCON.

Hamari Traore, Nayef Aguerd, Kamal-Deen Sulemana and Alfred Gomis remain unavailable due to their international commitments.

Injured: Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Romain Salin

Unavailable: Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Alfred Gomis, Nayef Aguerd, Hamari Traore

Bordeaux

Paul Baysse remains a long-term absentee on account of an ACL injury while Jimmy Briand and Amadou Traoré are the other two players ruled out with injuries for the game.

Gideon Mensah and Jean Onana are on international duty with Ghana and Cameroon respectively at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Jimmy Briand, Amadou Traoré, Paul Baysse

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gideon Mensah, Jean Onana

Rennes vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Doğan Alemdar (GK); Lorenz Assignon, Warmed Omari, Loic Bade, Adrien Truffert; Lovro Majer, Jonas Martin, Flavien Tait; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Jeremy Doku

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoît Costil (GK); Timothée Pembélé, Stian Rode Gregersen, Mexer, Enock Kwateng; Tom Lacoux, Javairô Dilrosun, Issouf Sissokho, Rémi Oudin; M'Baye Niang, Hwang Ui-jo

Rennes vs Bordeaux Prediction

Rennes failed to score in a league game for the first time since September in their loss to Lens while it was also the first blank for Bordeaux since October. Two of Bordeaux's three wins this season have come in their travels, so they might have a good outing here.

Nonetheless, given the form of both sides, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Bordeaux.

Edited by Manas Mitul