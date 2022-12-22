Rennes vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22, 2022 

Stade Rennes and Stade Brest will square off in an all-French friendly on Thursday (December 22).

Rennes are coming off a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in a friendly on Friday. Arnaud Kalimuendo and Matthis Abline scored either side of Orkun Kokcu's 13th-minute goal to inspire their team to victory.

Brest, meanwhile, were at the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to Osasuna in a friendly. Chimy Avila, Unai Garcia and Roberto Torres scored for the La Liga side in a game that saw Brest reduced to ten men.

Stade Rennais F.C. @staderennais Voici la liste des 23 joueurs disponibles pour affronter Brest en amical jeudi soir à 18h au Roazhon Park.



⏱ Un match qui se jouera en deux périodes de 45 minutes plus 30 minutes supplémentaires.

Both sides will use this friendly for final preparation before returning to Ligue 1 action next week. Rennes will travel to take on Stade Reims on matchday 16, while Brest will welcome Lyon to the Stade Francis-Le Ble a day later.

Rennes are third in the league with 31 points from 15 games, while Brest are 16th with 13 points.

Rennes vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennes have ten wins from their last 23 games against Brest, who have won five times, while eight games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in August saw Rennes claim a 3-1 home win on matchday five of the current league campaign.

Rennes are on a 19-game unbeaten run across competitions, including friendlies, winning 13 games.

Brest have won just two of their last 13 games, including friendlies, losing eight.

Rennes are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning the last five.

Eight of Rennes' last nine games, including friendlies, have had goals at both ends, with seven producing at least three goals.

Rennes vs Brest Prediction

Rennes are the favourites and will be keen to continue their unbeaten run going ahead of their return to competitive action. They also have a positive record against Brest, winning their last five meetings.

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29 Rendez-vous Zone de Kergaradec, près de Kermasport, pour récupérer l'édition 2022-2023 de Ligue 1 Uber Eats ! ⚔ La Boutique Officielle vous offre les nouveaux albums @Panini_fr Rendez-vous Zone de Kergaradec, près de Kermasport, pour récupérer l'édition 2022-2023 de Ligue 1 Uber Eats ! La Boutique Officielle vous offre les nouveaux albums @Panini_fr ! 😃 Rendez-vous Zone de Kergaradec, près de Kermasport, pour récupérer l'édition 2022-2023 de Ligue 1 Uber Eats ! 🔴⚪⚔ https://t.co/FYN8KX2LYs

However, their porous defence is an issue, and Brest are likely to find the back of the net. Nevertheless, Bruno Genesio's side should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rennes 3-1 Brest

Rennes vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

