Rennes vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Rennes take on Brest in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park.

Rennes are currently in fifth place in the table, while Brest are lower down in 13th.

Can Rennes pick up a much-needed win to continue their push for European football next season, or will Brest pull off a mild upset?

Rennes vs Brest Head-to-Head

After being one of Ligue 1’s real frontrunners due to a strong run of form from September through to November, Rennes have taken a real slide as of late.

Bruno Genesio’s side have won just two of their past seven league games, and have lost the other five – including a shock loss to strugglers Clermont in their most recent match.

Their two wins saw them score 11 goals while conceding none, showing that they are still a dangerous side, but they’ll definitely need to get back on track if they want to claim a European spot for next season.

Brest, meanwhile, failed to pick up a single victory in their first 11 matches, and it looked like they’d be set for a major relegation battle this season.

However, Michel de Zakarian’s side then turned things around dramatically in late October, putting together a run of six straight wins to climb up the table substantially.

Since that run ended, though, they’ve picked up just four points from a possible 15, sucking them back down into the lower-mid table area.

The last time these sides met was in the second game of the season, with the final result ending at 1-1. Worryingly for Brest, they have not beaten Rennes in any of their past six meetings.

Rennes form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Brest form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Rennes vs Brest Team News

Rennes

Goalkeeper Alfred Gomis is away with Senegal at the AFCON, while a further four players are likely to miss this match due to injuries.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Flavien Tait, Romain Salin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alfred Gomis

Brest

Lucien Agoume is suspended, while a further three players are a doubt for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Paul Lasne, Romain Del Castillo, Sebastien Cibois

Suspended: Lucien Agoume

Rennes vs Brest Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-4-2): Dogan Alemdar, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Loic Bade, Adrien Truffert, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonas Martin, Serhou Guirassy, Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Franck Honorat, Hugo Magnetti, Hianga’a M’Bock, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie, Martin Satriano

Rennes vs Brest Prediction

After losing their last games, Rennes and Brest will both be looking for a key victory here. However, Rennes probably seem the more likely to claim it.

Not only do they have a stronger side than their visitors on paper, but they should be able to welcome back some key players. They also have a very dangerous attacking duo in the form of Terrier and Laborde.

Brest may find it hard to stop them, so the prediction here is a home win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Brest

Edited by Peter P