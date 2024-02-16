Rennes vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18 2024

Rennes play host to Clermont in a Ligue 1 game at the Roazhon Park this Sunday (February 18).

Rennes currently sit one place outside of the European qualifying slots in 7th, while Clermont are currently bottom of Ligue 1 and risk being cut adrift unless their form turns around soon.

So can Clermont pull off an upset here, or will Rennes condemn them to further misery?

Rennes vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennes have won their last two matches against Clermont, most recently defeating them 1-3 in December. However, Clermont have won two of their last six meetings with Rennes, although never at the Roazhon Park.

Rennes are currently on one of the best runs of form in Ligue 1. They have not lost since their defeat to Monaco on December 9, and have won their last five matches in a row, scoring eleven goals and conceding just five.

Despite their good form in Ligue 1 action, Rennes will be coming into this match on the back of a defeat. They lost to AC Milan 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League knockout playoff tie on Thursday, meaning their European hopes are now probably over.

Clermont are coming into this game off a draw with high-flyers Brest, but their form has still been poor, taking just one win and seven points from their last ten matches overall.

With 31 goals scored, Rennes are the third-highest scorers in Ligue 1 right now behind Monaco and league leaders Paris St. Germain. Clermont, in contrast, have scored just 15 goals all season, less than half of Rennes’ haul.

Rennes vs Clermont Prediction

Despite Rennes’ loss to Milan this Thursday, they should probably still be favoured to win this match based on their good league run and Clermont’s poor form.

Not only do Clermont not offer anywhere near the same kind of threat that Milan do going forward, but their defence has been relatively poor all season too, and they have only won twice on the road.

Rennes may be a little shell-shocked after their midweek loss, but this is the perfect bounce-back game for them. Therefore, expect a home win.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Clermont

Rennes vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes win.

Tip 2: Rennes to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Clermont are Ligue 1’s lowest scoring side, and Rennes have one of the league’s tighter defences).

Tip 3: Rennes to score at least two goals – Yes (Rennes have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games).