Rennes vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2023

Rennes will welcome Le Havre to the Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and played a 1-1 draw away at Lens last week. Benjamin Bourigeaud equalized from the penalty spot in the second half after Deiver Machado opened the scoring for Lens in the third minute of the match. They recorded a 5-1 home win over Metz in their campaign opener.

The visitors, on the other hand, have endured a winless start to their league campaign. They are back in the French top flight after 14 years. They played out a 2-2 draw against Montpellier in their campaign opener and in their first home game of the season last week, suffered a 2-1 loss to Brest.

Daler Kuzyayev equalized in the 52nd minute but Brest restored their lead just four minutes later via Lilian Brassier's header.

Rennes vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 47 times in competitive games thus far. The visitors have a narrow 16-13 lead in wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

They will meet for the first time in Ligue 1 since 2009, though they met in friendlies in 2015 and 2021.

The visitors were unbeaten in their three meetings in the 2008-09 season against the hosts, recording home wins in Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, while the away game in Ligue 1 ended in a draw.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, with four wins and four games ending in draws.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in four of their last six home outings against the visitors.

Rennes vs Le Havre Prediction

Les Rouge et Noirs parted ways with Jérémy Doku over the week, as the in-form Belgian winger secured a move to Manchester City. The loss of the players, who scored a goal in their campaign opener and was a major attacking threat for them will be a blow for them.

Though they signed Ludovic Blas to bolster their attack, the former Nantes player is yet to find his groove. The absence of Martin Terrier is also a concern for Bruno Génésio.

Le club doyen are winless in their first two games of the season but have done to find the back of the net in both outings. They are winless in their last eight trips to Rennes and might struggle here.

Considering the form of the two teams and home advantage for Rennes, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rennes 2-1 Le Havre

Rennes vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Benjamin Bourigeaud to score or assist any time - Yes