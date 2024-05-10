Rennes vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Rennes face off with Lens in a Ligue 1 match at the Roazhon Park this Sunday (May 12). With both of these sides still in contention to claim European qualificaiton for next season, this game could well be a pivotal one.

Right now, Rennes are two places lower than their opponents this weekend, sitting in 8th. With a possible maximum of 51 points, they would need to rely on other results going their way to qualify for the UEFA Conference League, meaning their hopes are slim, if not quite dead in the water yet.

Lens, meanwhile, currently sit in the Conference League qualification spot of 6th. A win here would all but cement the position for them, particularly as their last game of the campaign is at home to inconsistent Montpellier.

Rennes vs Lens Head-to-Head

Interestingly, Rennes have not actually beaten Lens at home since 2014. They have played them at the Roazhon Park three times since then, drawing once and losing on the other two occasions.

Overall, Lens are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Rennes, and have picked up three wins. Their last clash saw a 1-1 draw, with a Benjamin Bourigeaud goal for Rennes cancelling out an early strike from Deiver Machado.

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-L-W

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-L-W

Rennes vs Lens Team News

Rennes

Rennes have no injury concerns coming into this match, but they do have two players suspended, with Martin Terrier and Azor Matusiwa set to miss out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Martin Terrier, Azor Matusiwa

Lens

Striker Elye Wahi is suspended for the away side, with a further five players likely to miss out due to injury.

Injured: Kevin Danso, Jimmy Cabot, Neil El Aynaoui, Jhoanner Chavez

Doubtful: Lukasz Poreba

Suspended: Elye Wahi

Rennes vs Lens Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steve Mandanda, Guela Doue, Warmed Omari, Arthur Theate, Adrien Truffert, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Ludovic Blas, Baptiste Santamaria, Desire Doue, Amine Gouiri, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brice Samba, Massadio Haidara, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Andy Diouf, Nampalys Mendy, Deiver Machado, Florian Sotoca, Wesley Said, Angelo Fulgini

Rennes vs Lens Prediction

This should be a close game to call, as both sides are capable of winning and are still chasing European qualification for next season.

Overall, though, Lens may have a very slight edge despite being the away side. They looked good in their win over Lorient last weekend, and Rennes will be shorn of one of their biggest goal threats in the suspended Terrier.

Given that Rennes only scraped past struggling Metz last weekend in semi-controversial fashion, it's easy to see them finding it hard going here, too. Therefore, the prediction is a tight away win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Lens