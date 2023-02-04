Rennes vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Rennes lock horns with Lille in an important encounter at the Roazhon Park on Saturday.

Rennes vs Lille Preview

Rennes are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side eased past Strasbourg by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Les Dogues were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Clermont Foot in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Rennes vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have a fairly good record against Rennes and have won 21 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rennes' 13 victories.

Rennes have the worst win rate against Lille among Ligue 1 teams in the 21st century and have won only one of their last seven matches against Les Dogues in the competition.

Rennes have lost their last two matches at home against Lille in Ligue 1 - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 15 such matches preceding this run.

Rennes have secured 40 points after their 21 matches in the Ligue 1 this season - their highest tally at this stage of the competition.

After a run of five victories in seven matches in Ligue 1, Lille have managed to win only one of their last five games in the competition.

Rennes have won each of their last ten home games in Ligue 1 - their best such run in the top flight.

Rennes vs Lille Prediction

Rennes have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on securing a place in the UEFA Champions League. The home side has a good squad at its disposal and will be intent on amending its record against Les Dogues.

Stade Rennais F.C. @staderennais [SUPPORTERS]



Dans un esprit guinguette, retrouvons-nous dès 18h pour vivre l’avant-match sous la tribune Groupe Rose, dans une ambiance festive et conviviale ! 🤩 [SUPPORTERS]Dans un esprit guinguette, retrouvons-nous dès 18h pour vivre l’avant-match sous la tribune Groupe Rose, dans une ambiance festive et conviviale ! 🤩 https://t.co/iuP29FZMak

Lille have not been at their best since the turn of the year and have a point to prove in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Lille

Rennes vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rennes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timothy Weah to score - Yes

