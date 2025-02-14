Rennes vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Rennes will invite Lille to the Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Les Rouge et Noirs are in 12th place in the league table with 23 points from 21 games. The visitors are in fifth place with 35 points, recording nine wins in 21 games.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form, recording two wins on the spin, after suffering defeats in their first five games of 2025. They met Saint-Étienne in their previous league outing and registered a 2-0 away win. Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the 15th minute and Mahamadou Nagida doubled their lead in the 84th minute.

Les Dogues have lost their last two games, including a 2-1 home loss to Le Havre in Ligue 1 last week. They conceded a goal in either half and new signing Chuba Akpom scored a consolation goal in stoppage time on his club debut.

Rennes vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 107 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 43 wins. Les Rouge et Noirs have 29 wins and 35 games have ended in draws.

Their two league meetings last season ended in 2-2 draws. Les Dogues recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November, extending their unbeaten streak against the hosts to 11 games.

Rennes have lost two of their three Ligue 1 home games in 2025, scoring one goal apiece in these games.

Lille are winless in their last five Ligue 1 away games, though four have ended in draws.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Only Brest have played fewer draws (1) in Ligue 1 this season than the hosts (2).

Rennes vs Lille Prediction

Les Rennais have won their last two games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. Six of their seven wins in Ligue 1 this season have been registered at home. Interestingly, they have also kept clean sheets in these wins. Nonetheless, they are winless in their last five home games in this fixture.

Jordan James will serve a suspension in this match. Anthony Rouault is sidelined with an ankle injury while Dogan Alemdar and Alidu Seidu are long-term absentees.

Les Dogues have lost their last two games, scoring one goal apiece, and will look to improve upon that record. They have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six away games across all competitions, suffering two consecutive defeats. They are unbeaten in this fixture since 2019.

Rémy Cabella has a thigh issue and will miss this match. Samuel Umtiti, Tiago Santos, Edon Zhegrova, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo continue to be sidelined with injuries.

While Rennes have enjoyed a good run of form, they have struggled in recent meetings against Lille. The visitors, though, have a poor away record recently. With that in mind, the two teams are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Rennes 2-2 Lille

Rennes vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

