Rennes vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Rennes will entertain Lille at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Saturday as league action returns following the international break.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, though they have drawn three of their four league games thus far. After a 5-1 win over Metz in their campaign opener, they have drawn three games in a row including a goalless draw in their previous outing against Brest.

The visitors returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home win over Montpellier last time around after suffering a 4-1 away loss at Lorient. Yusuf Yazıcı's second-minute opener was enough for them to secure a narrow win. With seven points to their name from four games, they are in fifth place in the league table, two places above the hosts who have six points to their name.

Rennes vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 100th time across all competitions on Saturday, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 1945. The visitors have the better record in these meetings against the hosts with 38 wins to their name. The hosts have 28 wins and 33 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last eight meetings against the visitors and suffered a 3-1 defeat at home when they last met the visitors in February.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight league outings and have won five of their last home games in Ligue 1.

The visitors have just one win in their last 10 away games in Ligue 1 and are winless in their last seven away games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 8-5 in four league games and also have a better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (4).

Rennes vs Lille Prediction

Les Rouge et Noirs are unbeaten in the league thus far, they have scored in three of their four games and have just one clean sheet in that period. They have suffered defeats in their last three home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Les Dogues are winless in their last seven away games in the league, scoring just four goals in that period. They have a good record in recent meetings against the hosts, scoring at least one goal in their last 12 games.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Lille

Rennes vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes