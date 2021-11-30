Rennes vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Rennes and Lille will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 16 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Lorient on Sunday. Gaetan Laborde and Jeremy Doku scored second-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Lille had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Nantes on home turf. Ludovic Blas and Burak Yilmaz scored first-half goals while Jonathan David missed a late penalty in the stalemate.

The draw left the defending champions in 13th place, having garnered 18 points from 15 matches. Rennes sit in second spot on 28 points, 12 points behind runaway leaders PSG.

Rennes vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have 20 wins from their last 48 matches against Rennes. Wednesday's hosts have 13 wins to their name, while 15 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January. Jonathan David's first-half strike was enough to give Lille a narrow 1-0 away win en-route to winning the title.

The hosts have been on a fine run of form and are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions. Lille have also impressed in recent weeks, with a five-game unbeaten run helping to rekindle their qualification hopes in the UEFA Champions League.

Rennes form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Lille form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Rennes vs Lille Team News

Rennes

Long-term absentee Jeremy Gelin is the only injury concern for the hosts with a knee problem.

Injury: Jeremy Gelin

Suspension: None

Lille

Gabriel Gudmundsson (muscle), Sven Botman (groin) and Leo Jardim (neck) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sven Botman, Leo Jardim

Suspension: None

Rennes vs Lille Predicted XI

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis (GK); Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore; Flavien Tait, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Jéremy Doku, Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic (GK); Reinildo Mandava, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Zeki Celik; Jonathan Bamba, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Ikone; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Rennes vs Lille Prediction

With PSG already storming towards the title, Rennes have lofty ambitions of finishing as the best of the rest. Their surge to second spot has been backed by a strong home form that has seen them win five consecutive games in front of their fans.

Lille, on the other hand, have been atrocious in the defense of their crown and have especially struggled on their travels. The visitors are likely to defend deep to restrict the chances afforded to their hosts. However, we are backing Rennes to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Rennes 1-0 Lille

Edited by Peter P