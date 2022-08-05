Rennes vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2022

Rennes will welcome local rivals Lorient to Roazhon Park in their 2022-23 Ligue 1 opener on Sunday.

The two Brittany-based rivals endured contrasting fortunes in the league last season. Rennes finished fourth in the league, while Lorient finished fifth from bottom.

Rennes concluded their pre-season last Sunday with a 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa. They had a decent run in the pre-season, suffering two losses and picking up two wins.

Lorient, meanwhile, played their last friendly on Sunday as well, playing out a 1-1 draw against Ajaccio. They also fared like their hosts, recording a couple of wins and suffering as many losses.

While both teams will look to win their season oepener, the stakes are even higher, as the bragging rights will also up for grabs.

Rennes vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 38th edition of the Brenton Derby across competitions since 1992. Rennes have the upper hand, recording 21 wins against their western rivals. Lorient have picked up eight wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Rennes are on a six-game unbeaten streak against Lorient, picking up five wins. They have also managed clean sheets in their last three games.

Lorient have failed to win 32 of their last 34 away games in Ligue 1 while Rennes have won eight of their last nine.

Lorient's last win at Rennes came in the league came during the 2012-13 campaign. They have scored six goals in their last eight trips to Roazhon Park since then.

Rennes vs Lorient Prediction

While the departure of Nayef Aguerd and Jonas Martin have been a blow for Les Rennais, they still have a similar front three from last season. Rennes have been potent in front of goal and had the best goalscoring record at home in Ligue 1, scoring 50 goals in 19 games.

Les Merlus, meanwhile, have struggled in their recent outings against Rennais and have not produced a lot of promising results in pre-season. Rennes should secure a win and bragging rights here.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Lorient.

Rennes vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Martin Terrier to score any time - Yes.

