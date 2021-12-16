Rennes vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Saturday sees Ligue 1 sides Rennes and Lorient meet in a Coupe de France clash at Roazhon Park.

After multiple rounds to whittle the competition down to 64, Rennes and Lorient will meet as part of Group A.

The match is the only meeting between two Ligue 1 sides in this round, so which team will progress?

Despite suffering a home loss to Nice last weekend, Rennes have been one of Ligue 1’s form sides this season. They have won nine of their opening 18 games to move into third place in the table.

Bruno Genesio’s side went unbeaten in nine games between September 22nd and November 28th, scoring an impressive 23 goals while only conceding four in return.

Rennes have also had an excellent run in Europe, qualifying for the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League after going unbeaten in their group.

Lorient, meanwhile, are on a genuinely wretched run right now. After starting the campaign brightly and losing just one of their first nine games, they’re now on a seven-match losing streak.

That run has moved them down to 19th in the table, suggesting that another battle against relegation could be on the cards for Christophe Pelissier’s side.

Unfortunately for Lorient, one of those losses came at the hands of Rennes, who brushed them aside 0-2 on November 28th.

Rennes vs Lorient Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 35 times in the past. Rennes have the better record with 17 wins to Lorient's nine victories. There have been nine draws in this fixture historically.

Lorient have not beaten Rennes since November 2016.

Rennes form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Lorient form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Rennes vs Lorient Team News

Rennes

Rennes are expected to be without four players for this game due to injury, although three of them might return before the end of 2021.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Birger Meling, Flavien Tait, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient

Jeremy Morel and Fabien Lemoine are expected to miss out on this one for Lorient with injuries.

Injured: Jeremy Morel, Fabien Lemoine

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes vs Lorient Predicted XI

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Lovro Majer, Jonas Martin, Serhou Guirassy, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Quentin Boisgard, Igor Silva, Stephane Diarra, Laurent Abergel, Enzo Le Fee, Vincent Le Goff, Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Rennes vs Lorient Prediction

This being a cup match, anything could really happen. However, the likelihood is that based on current form, Rennes should win.

Lorient do have some attacking talent, but it’s unlikely that their defense will hold up against Rennes’ firepower. After all, the home side only defeated their visitors here a matter of weeks ago.

Expect a Rennes victory here.

Prediction: Rennes 2-0 Lorient

Edited by Shardul Sant