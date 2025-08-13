Rennes vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Rennes will invite Marseille to Roazhon Park in their Ligue 1 campaign opener on Friday. The hosts settled for a mid-table finish for the second season in a row, while Les Phocéens finished second in the league standings in the 2024-25 campaign.

Les Rennais drew their three friendly games this month and were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Genoa last week. Fabian Rieder and Djaoui Cissé gave them a two-goal lead, but they conceded twice late in the second half, including a stoppage-time equalizer.

The visitors enjoyed an unbeaten run in their preseason and defeated Aston Villa 3-1 last week. Mason Greenwood continued his form with a goal in the first half, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a second-half brace.

Rennes vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 132 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 58 wins. Les Rennais have 37 wins, and 37 games have ended in draws.

Les Phocéens secured a league double over the hosts last season, registering a 6-3 win on aggregate.

The visitors have been victorious in their first match of the Ligue 1 campaign in the last five seasons.

Rennes have seen conclusive results in their last 26 league games, suffering 15 losses.

Les Phocéens have suffered just one loss in their last six league meetings against the hosts, recording four wins.

The visitors concluded the 2024-25 league campaign on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording four wins. Notably, they had scored at least three goals in these wins.

Seven of the last nine Ligue 1 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Rennes vs Marseille Prediction

Les Rouge et Noirs have won four of their last 12 games in this fixture, with all four games registered at home. They had won their last two home games of the 2024-25 campaign, scoring two goals apiece in both. They suffered a narrow 2-1 home loss in January against the visitors.

Lilian Brassier was injured in the preseason and will miss this match. Alidu Seidu is recovering from a lengthy injury spell and will likely be able to play next month. Former Marseille defender Valentin Rongier is in contention to make his competitive debut in this match.

Les Minots enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have won just one of their last six Ligue 1 away games.

New signing Igor Paixão will likely start from the bench here. Facundo Medina is a confirmed absentee due to a suspension.

Considering the visitors' good recent record in this fixture, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rennes 1-3 Marseille

Rennes vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

