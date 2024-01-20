Rennes vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Rennes play host to Marseille in the Coupe de France’s round of 32 at the Roazhon Park this Sunday.

With both of these sides being amongst Ligue 1’s stronger teams, this is arguably the best tie of the round.

Both sides will be hopeful of making a good run in this competition, so who will qualify for the round of 16?

Rennes vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In a bizarre coincidence, these two sides met in the round of 32 in last season’s edition of the Coupe de France, albeit with Marseille playing at home. They defeated Rennes 1-0, and then eliminated Paris St. Germain before falling in a huge upset to Ligue 2 side Annecy in the quarter-finals.

Marseille will come into this match on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1, having not fallen to defeat since November 12. They did, however, lose to Brighton in European action on December 14.

Rennes are also on a strong run of form right now, having won their last two games. Like Marseille, their last defeat came in European action, as they fell at home to Villarreal.

Marseille have won their last three games against Rennes, including a 0-1 win on their last visit to the Roazhon Park. In fact, Rennes have only beaten Marseille once in their last six meetings.

Rennes forward Arnaud Kalimuendo has scored four goals in his last three games, including a brace in the last round of the Coupe de France. He’ll be hoping to continue his hot streak here.

Rennes vs Marseille Prediction

This game feels likely to be a close one to call, as Rennes and Marseille are relatively well-matched and both sides have been in good form of late.

Despite Rennes’ home advantage, though, Marseille should probably be favored very slightly here. They’re riding a lengthier unbeaten run in domestic competition, have a dangerous attack and don’t tend to let too many goals in.

Expect both sides to find the net here, but the prediction is a tight away win for Marseille.

Prediction: Rennes 1-2 Marseille

Rennes vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Marseille win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Both Rennes and Marseille are amongst Ligue 1’s highest-scoring sides, with a combined total of 51 goals this season).

Tip 3: Arnaud Kalimuendo to score for Rennes – Yes (Kalimuendo has scored four goals in his last three games).