Rennes vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Rennes will entertain second-placed Marseille at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts made it two wins in a row in Ligue 1 as they defeated Nantes 1-0 in their away game last Sunday with Jérémy Doku scoring the only goal of the game in the 20th minute. They managed to keep a clean sheet for the second game in a row and will be hopeful of another strong defensive display.

Marseille failed to make it three wins on the spin in their previous outing as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home in a top-of-the-table clash.

They were eliminated from the Coupe de France on Wednesday as they suffered a 7-6 defeat on penalties against Annecy in the quarter-finals. They will be looking to return to winning ways.

Rennes vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 120 times in all competitions since 1933. Marseille have the upper hand in these meetings with 51 wins. The hosts have 34 wins a

gainst their southern rivals while 35 games have ended in draws.

They have met twice this season, with the reverse fixture in September ending in a 1-1 draw while Marseille recorded a 1-0 win when the two teams met in Coupe de France in January.

Eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Rennes have won their last two home meetings against Marseille, scoring two goals apiece.

Rennes have suffered just two defeats at home in Ligue 1 this season while Marseille have just one defeat to their name in their travels.

Marseille have won their last six away games in Ligue 1, scoring at least two goals in each of these games while keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Rennes have kept three clean sheets in their last four league games at home.

Rennes vs Marseille Prediction

Les Rennais have suffered four defeats in their last six games in all competitions. They have picked up wins in their last two league games while keeping clean sheets and will be hopeful of another solid outing. They have just one win in their last five meetings against Marseille and might struggle here.

Olympique de Marseille @OM_Officiel 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗮́𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘇 : « L’important est d’aller à Rennes avec la bonne mentalité. Chaque joueur doit donner son âme sur le terrain, ce sera difficile. J’ai confiance en mes partenaires, on a un bon groupe. Je suis certain que l’on obtiendra un bon résultat. » 🎙 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗮́𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘇 : « L’important est d’aller à Rennes avec la bonne mentalité. Chaque joueur doit donner son âme sur le terrain, ce sera difficile. J’ai confiance en mes partenaires, on a un bon groupe. Je suis certain que l’on obtiendra un bon résultat. » 🎙🇨🇱 https://t.co/LyJDYu5I81

Les Phocéens have an impressive away record in Ligue 1 this term and are unbeaten in their travels since October. They head into the game following two crushing defeats that might impact their performance. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Marseille.

Rennes vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arnaud Kalimuendo to score or assist any time - Yes

