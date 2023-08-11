Rennes vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

Rennes face off with newly promoted Metz on Sunday (August 13) in a Ligue 1 showdown at Roazhon Park.

Rennes finished fourth last season, narrowly missing out on UEFA Champions League football. However, the arrival of Ludovic Blas and Enzo Le Fee are likely to push them into contention again.

Metz, meanwhile, got promoted after a single season in Ligue 2, finishing in second place, behind champions Le Havre. They have largely retained their key players from last season.

Rennes vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time the two sides met at the Roazhon Park, things ended badly for Metz, losing 6-1 and getting relegated. In fact, Metz have not beaten Rennes since April 2018.

Rennes ended last season in stunning form, winning their last four games and scoring 15 goals. With 69 goals overall, they were Ligue 1’s third-top scorers.

Rennes’ Benjamin Bourigeaud contributed eight assists last season, with only six players bettering that tally.

Metz ended their 2022-23 campaign with a 25-game unbeaten run since losing to eventual champions Le Havre on October 24.

Metz’s Georgian striker Georges Mikautadze scored 23 goals last season to win Ligue 2’s Golden Boot.

Rennes vs Metz Prediction

Metz will likely come into the season with a lot of confidence after performing well in Ligue 2. Mikautadze, in particular, will hope to make his mark in the top flight.

However, they’ve been given a remarkably tricky game to begin their campaign. Rennes ended the 2022-23 season in style, and by adding Le Fee and Blas to their roster, look even stronger this time.

Expect goals galore, but it feels likely Rennes will run out winners.

Prediction: Rennes 3-1 Metz

Rennes vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes win

Tip 2: Rennes to score more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Rennes have scored at least thrice in their last three games against Metz.)

Tip 3: Amine Gouiri to score for Rennes – Yes (Gouiri ended the 2022-23 campaign with five goals in his last six games.)